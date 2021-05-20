Happy Ending: Unik Edition refreshes a forgotten CB750

[This question is for teens of the 90’s-00’s only: Do you remember JNCOs? Do these remind you them? Y/N?]. Wanna hear a story about these pants? So I was breezing through Target, unintentionally shopping for clothes, and I saw these pants and immediately loved the color. Then the fabric — so soft, so relaxed. I quickly grabbed them not looking at the size of the pants, I just saw the color of the hanger at Target and vaguely confirmed they’re a size 6 by the hanger color. You can see where this is going can’t you? So I get them home, I try them on and they’re perfectly loose, so soft, like dream pant situation right here. I’m thinking ‘wow these fit really relaxed for a size 6 but go off, Target.’ Then once I took them off I actually looked at the size and realized ah-ha! that’s why they fit relaxed, these are a size 10 not the assumed size 6. So two lessons here: don’t go shopping with me and trust the fit over the number size every time. I LOVE the fit of these pants and probably had I just found my typical size and tried them on I would have not liked them as much. I wouldn’t have even though about sizing up, I would have just moved on. To be honest, these pants need the relaxed fit, the loose fit compliments the soft fabric perfectly and you can wear them a little lower on your hips as well. I don’t think you have to size up 2 sizes, unless you want to wear them on your hips like here, but after reading reviews at least one size up. You can always order two sizes and find the one you like best, if you’re feeling risky and you like to make returns. 😉