There’s a lot of reasons to love Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3. They’re one of the most expensive options out there, but that premium price also gets you one of the best true wireless earbuds you can grab right now, with best-in-class active noise cancellation, 24-bit audio signal processing, up to 24 hours of battery life with the carrying case, and more. But if you’ve been paying attention to the rumor mill these past few weeks, you’d know that a successor, which will presumably be called the Sony WF-1000XM4 following their naming cycle, is coming very soon. A new leak surfaced showing the WF-1000XM4’s external design as well as some specifications.