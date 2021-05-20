What Really Happened With The Intruder In Queen Elizabeth's Bedroom
In the summer of 1982, one Londoner gained entry into what we would assume is one of the most well-guarded buildings on the planet: Buckingham Palace. In fact, he did it twice, and on the second time he actually entered the bedroom of Queen Elizabeth II and woke the sleeping monarch before she was able to call the police and he was arrested. So who was this master of breaking and entering? A Cold War spy for whom security measures are a mere game? An elite assassin hired by the shady figures running the deep state? A super villain who can walk through walls? Not quite.