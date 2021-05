The new e-tron GT is probably the most important car Audi currently makes. It is as much the flagbearer for the brand’s future design language as it is electric drive technology, and to say it’s got off to a tremendous start would be an understatement. To these eyes, the e-tron GT absolutely nails the muscle-to-elegance ratio (imagine if it was a two-door!), and looks like it is hammering down the autobahn even when parked up. The car shares much with the Porsche Taycan, yet it manages to look authentically Audi. And that’s important, because these are very different cars from behind the wheel.