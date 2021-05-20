newsbreak-logo
2 former Colorado cops criminally charged following arrest of 73-year-old woman with dementia

By Elise Schmelzer
Mercury News
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo former Loveland police officers now face criminal charges following the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia. Prosecutors with the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed charges against Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, the officers who violently arrested Karen Garner in June after receiving a report that she tried to walk out of a Walmart with $13 of merchandise.

www.mercurynews.com
