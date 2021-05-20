The Tragically Hip dig into the vaults for album of new music, ‘Saskadelphia’

The first time I saw Nomenclature was down in the basement of the sometimes notorious Riverview Ballroom back in the late aughts. Spread out on a makeshift stage and clad in print sundresses (was someone wearing a cape?), the band was cruisin’ through a rendition of the Velvet Underground’s “Beginning To See The Light”. As time went by, the band itself would ebb and flow through members and styles, but ever-constant was Denny Hanson. Denny would go on to be a part of numerous Macon outfits while earning the reputation of a savvy instrumentalist and unique songwriter in bands like Hank Vegas, Atria, the Widow Pills, and HOWL. But always just around the corner or just behind the sun, Nomenclature remained. There were times when the story could’ve ended horribly. An ongoing struggle with substance abuse strained relationships and threatened his life, but sobriety and a re-commitment to his muse led Denny to thrive in new ways both creative and personal. His spiritual adventure led him to Nashville and a sound engineer position at the Basement East– of course, a tornado and pandemic put that side of life on hold indefinitely. But Denny has managed to endure, and when he answers my phone call to discuss his latest project, he’s somewhere en route to Kansas City as part of Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute. Years and miles from those cinderblock walls under the Riverview, Denny’s set to play the stage at the Moody Theater in Austin on the same day he releases a new Nomenclature album. Floral Deposits will be available on all your favorite digital platforms on May 7th, 2021, and is tentatively scheduled for a double LP release this summer.