Cabinet secretaries Marcia Fudge and Pete Buttigieg tout infrastructure spending at hearing chaired by Ohio’s Sen. Sherrod Brown
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Democrats took their push for President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan proposal before the U.S. Senate’s Banking Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Thursday, with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge warning that without its passage, the nation will return “to an America beset by crumbling bridges, buildings, and homes.”www.cleveland.com