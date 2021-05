Bright Machines, which makes software aimed at automating manufacturing, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation SCVX Corp. in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half, at which time the combined company will operate as Bright Machines and trade under the ticker "BRTM," the companies said in a joint statement. The new company will have up to $435 million in cash proceeds, while a group of investors, including XN, Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd., SB Management Limited (a subsidiary of SoftBank...