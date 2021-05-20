Jessica Alba and hubby learn a classic parental lesson: Lock the door

Eva Mendes recalls being insecure about her appearance as a young actress. The quote "youth is wasted on the young" held special meaning for Eva Mendes this week as she looked back on a photo of herself from the early 2000s. The picture was a still from 2003's "Once Upon a Time in Mexico," which she filmed when she was about 26. Now 47, she said on Instagram that she recalls hating how she looked when the image first came out. "Just came across this picture from a movie that was almost 20 years ago," she wrote alongside the shot. "I remember seeing this photo back then and thinking my face looked 'weird' and that my bone structure was odd …yadda yadda …you know all those insecurities that a 26 year old can have. Meanwhile 20 years later and now I wish I still had that 'weird' face and odd 'bone structure' 😩." She added that her point was perhaps that, "if you hate a photo of yourself wait 20 years then you'll love it." Eva signed off with a reminder that, "Youth is wasted on the young," but her followers quickly made it clear needed no reminding of that fact. "The growth and wisdom chica…I can fully relate," actress Leonor Varela replied in the comments (via ET). Eva, who often responds to commenters, wrote back, "Verdad?! And it's not like I want to be young again, it's just like I didn't realize certain things at the time! And as young chicas we can be so hard on ourselves." When another user chimed in to say, "Oh to be in your 20s and have the wisdom of your 40s!" Eva responded again. "Yes, agreed. That's why I love this quote so much!" she wrote. "But let's think of it this way…we're in our 40s and it can feel daunting but think when we're 60 and we look back to today we'll think 'we were babies in our 40s!' Ok maybe not babies but still young is what I mean. It's all relative."