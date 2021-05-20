MAINSTREET BANCSHARES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSXV: SPP) ("SPoT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each a "Unit") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit. The Company has issued an aggregate of 9,100,600 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of C$455,030. Each Unit consists of one common share of SPoT (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant issued under this equity financing entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.075 for a period of twenty-four months from the initial closing date. The Warrants include an acceleration clause to the effect that if at any time the closing trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is $0.09 or more for a period of thirty (30) consecutive days, the Company will be entitled to notify all holders of Warrants of its intention to force the exercise of the Warrants and to issue a press release to such effect, following which the holders of Warrants shall have thirty (30) days from the date of the press release to exercise the Warrants. All the Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection with this financing are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, which expires on September 15, 2021.