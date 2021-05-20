Exclusive Trailer for The Witches of the Orient Explores the Fascinating Tale of a Japanese Women’s Volleyball Team
After rethinking the parameters of the sports documentary with John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection, director Julien Faraut has returned with another singular tale in the world of competition, this time exploring a peculiar, fascinating true story. The Witches of the Orient, which premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year, follows a group of Osaka textile workers that formed a Japanese women’s volleyball team in the late 1950s and became an Olympics-winning international sensation, feminist role models, the subject of a wildly popular comic book, and a still-influential anime.thefilmstage.com