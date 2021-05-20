Exclusive Trailer for The Witches of the Orient Explores the Fascinating Tale of a Japanese Women’s Volleyball Team

"Some will weep for you. Others will laugh." Magnet Releasing has revealed a new official US trailer for the indie horror Funhouse, made by Canadian filmmaker Jason William Lee (The Evil in Us, Alphamem). This originally premiered in 2019 and is finally getting a VOD release in the next few weeks. When eight "C-list" celebrities from around the globe are invited to compete in an online "Big Brother" style reality show, they arrive at the house and soon realize that they are playing for their very lives; those voted off suffer horrific consequences, broadcast live to the entire world. Scary! But also kind of fun? A very dark remix of celebrity internet voyeur culture. Funhouse co-stars Valter Skarsgård, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Khamisa Wilsher, Christopher Gerard, Karolina Benefield, Amanda Howells, and Mathias Retamal. This isn't the most original concept, but it doesn't look so bad. The reaction shots of all the people watching are hilarious.