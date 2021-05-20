Umpqua Community College musical puts twist on iconic Star Trek episode
Umpqua Community College’s theater department will return to the stage for the first live performance since last summer. For this production, Christina Allaback and her cast will put a twist on a cult classic. The play is called “Arena Gorn Superstar,” which is a musical adaptation of the 18th episode of the first season of “Star Trek: The Original Series.” Much like the episode, Captain James T. Kirk (Ariel Hicks) will be forced to battle an opposing captain, known as the Gorn (Gavin Pike).www.nrtoday.com