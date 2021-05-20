newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Umpqua, OR

Umpqua Community College musical puts twist on iconic Star Trek episode

By ERICA WELCH The News-Review
NRToday.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUmpqua Community College’s theater department will return to the stage for the first live performance since last summer. For this production, Christina Allaback and her cast will put a twist on a cult classic. The play is called “Arena Gorn Superstar,” which is a musical adaptation of the 18th episode of the first season of “Star Trek: The Original Series.” Much like the episode, Captain James T. Kirk (Ariel Hicks) will be forced to battle an opposing captain, known as the Gorn (Gavin Pike).

www.nrtoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Umpqua, OR
Education
City
Umpqua, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Education
City
Roseburg, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Stewart
Person
William Shatner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Musical Theater#Classic Music#Live Theater#Original Series#Ucc#Classic Start Trek#Original Music#Music Jason Heald#Movies#Adaptation#Love#Captain Kirk#People Laugh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Education
Related
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

UCC WITH STAR TREK MUSICAL

Umpqua Community College Performing and Visual Arts will present “Arena Gorn Superstar”, a Star Trek musical based on the episode “Arena”, later this month. With songs from UCC Director of Music, Dr. Jason Heald, the outdoor, live and socially distanced musical is for audiences of all ages. It will be held on the Umpqua Valley Arts outdoor stage on West Harvard in Roseburg.
TV Seriesthesavvyscreener.com

Best ‘Star Trek’ Episode!

Every Saturday, The Savvy Screener’s Boomer Box is counting down “The 50 Greatest Television Episodes of the 1960s,” in reverse chronological order, as researched and written by Todd M. Pence. #39: Star Trek: ‘The City on the Edge of Forever’. The series which produced this week’s installment needs little introduction...
MoviesInverse

Strange New Worlds can reboot Star Trek way better than J.J. Abrams did

Twelve years ago, the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Trek successfully became the safest reboot of all time. It’s an excellent blockbuster, heavy on nostalgia, and it’s quite possibly Abrams’ very best movie — but it also lacks anything resembling a daring message or political agenda. To be clear, having an overtly...
TV & Videosmetafilter.com

Star Trek: The Next Generation

The destruction of the Enterprise near a distortion in the space-time continuum causes a temporal causality loop to form, trapping the ship and crew in time and forcing them to relive the events that led to their deaths. It's funny. I feel like we've discussed this before, and I remember...
EntertainmentPosted by
FanSided

Twilight Zone Day makes for great Star Trek stargazing

On Twilight Zone Day, look for these familiar Star Trek faces. Twilight Zone Day is May 11. Nobody knows why, not even the outstanding blog Shadow & Substance: “It’s not the date the show premiered (October 2). Or ended (June 19). Or anything else of particular note.”. Why should Twilight...
Video GamesDen of Geek

Mass Effect: Best Star Trek References and Easter Eggs

Look, it’s not exactly a secret that Mass Effect has a little Star Trek in its DNA. It’s a franchise all about assembling a crew comprised of humans and aliens as you explore the furthest reaches of space and try your best to romance a few of those humans and aliens. It’s safe to say someone on the Mass Effect development teams watched an episode or two of Star Trek.
TV SeriesStarTrek.com

Star Trek: Voyager and the Power of Female Friendship

I was introduced to the Trek franchise by my nanny when I was five. Most of the show went over my head, but I was instantly thrilled by the idea that they were having adventures in space. In short order, I became the kind of kid who used words like “extrapolate” and “space-time continuum” in everyday conversation. While this proclivity did not endear me to the cool kids, it left me open to the enriching female friendships that have graced every era of my life via a shared love of Trek.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Gene Roddenberry believed clothes wouldn’t wrinkle in Star Trek

Gene Roddenberry believed clothes wouldn’t wrinkle in Star Trek. Star Trek is a show about hope, optimism, unity, and coming together. It’s also about non-wrinkle fabrics, apparently. Gene Roddenberry personally oversaw the launch of the Star Trek original series, the first five-plus films and the launch of the new series, The Next Generation. During his tenure as creator and head-creative honcho, Roddenberry came up with a lot of weird things. Well endowed Ferengi, Orion sex slaves, and maybe the oddest thing of all; non-wrinkle clothes.
Newport Beach, CA9News

Iconic 1980s music video star and actress Tawny Kitaen dead at 59

Tawny Kitaen, a name synonymous with 1980s rock bands and MTV died Friday at her Newport Beach, California home the Orange County coroners office has confirmed. Kitaen is listed on the coroner's office releases as "Tawny Kitaen Finley," and she was 59-years-old. Kitaen died at 8 a.m. on May 7 the coroner's office reported, but no official cause of death has been released. A staff member at the coroner's office said Saturday that the official cause of death could be reveled as early as next week, after an autopsy is performed.
TV Seriesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Podcasts to Listen To: Trek Geeks and the best Star Trek podcasts

He original TV series lasted only 79 episodes, but "Star Trek" has influenced our culture for decades. Since its debut in 1966, "Star Trek" has inspired millions of people around the world, from scientists to "Trekkies." Now its own subculture, fans of the science-fiction series have produced an abundance of material, such as fanzines, art and songs. Whether you're are a full-fledged Trekkie, are curious to learn Klingon or are new to the show, here are some "Star Trek" podcasts to listen to.
Video GamesTrek Today

TNG Crew Joins Star Trek Fleet Command

Beginning today, the crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation has joined the Star Trek Fleet Command game. Here is a description of the situation in which they find themselves: “I know that I am Lieutenant Commander Data of the Federation starship Enterprise. But I do not know how I ended up here, or what happened to the ship.
Musicthisis50.com

Rapper Boss Ko Is Putting His Unique Twist On Music

From the heart of Chicago, Boss Ko has been booming lately in terms of music-making and money-making. By showing off his true potential through multiple releases this year alone, Boss Ko has grown immensely as both an artist but also in the numbers and love he receives on each release.
TV Showscommonsensemedia.org

Star Trek: Legends

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV shows, and movies. Want to help us help them? Suggest a diversity update. A lot or a little?. The parents' guide to what's in this game. Positive Role Models & Representations. Ease of Play. What...