Umpqua Community College musical puts twist on iconic Star Trek episode

I was introduced to the Trek franchise by my nanny when I was five. Most of the show went over my head, but I was instantly thrilled by the idea that they were having adventures in space. In short order, I became the kind of kid who used words like “extrapolate” and “space-time continuum” in everyday conversation. While this proclivity did not endear me to the cool kids, it left me open to the enriching female friendships that have graced every era of my life via a shared love of Trek.