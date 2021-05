When it comes to her personal life, Emma Stone prefers to keep things private and that's an understatement. Heck, she's one of the few celebs that doesn't even have social media. Given her words with Vogue, it is due to the fact that the platform gives off unrealistic expectations, "I think it wouldn't be a positive thing for me. If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them, This is the best life ever! I couldn't be happier,' you're like, 'Shut up, that is not true. Not everything comes together in the best way ever, every day. It just doesn't. Even when your dream you set out for comes true, it's not always perfect... That's not the reality of life.”