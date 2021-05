Wondering what our legislators accomplished in Annapolis this year? The public is invited to find out at the next meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County, on Thursday, May 20 (via Zoom). Join us for an evening with Speaker Pro Tem Delegate Sheree Sample Hughes (District 37A), the only Eastern Shore Democrat in the Maryland General Assembly. First elected to the General Assembly in 2014, she is a member of the Health and Government Operations Committee, and has served as part of House leadership in the position of Speaker Pro Tem since 2019. Additional biographical and contact information for Delegate Sample-Hughes may be found at https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/mgawebsite/Members/Details/sample01.