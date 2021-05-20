How to know your home needs structural repair services?

Spring cleaning usually calls for a full-home scrub-down or reorganization spree to effectively refresh spaces post-winter. While you've likely already started your to-do list for the season, there is something you might have forgotten to prioritize cleansing: the air in your home. Marilee Nelson, a certified building biologist, environmental consultant, and the co-founder of Branch Basics, says to approach this process by asking yourself following queries: Do you have a family member with respiratory issues, frequent colds, the flu, headaches, dizziness, irritated eyes, nose or throat, fatigue, allergies, or any chronic physical problems? Do you grow exhausted and sleepy during the day? Do you have any materials and products in your home or attached garage with harmful VOCs that pollute the air? "If you answered yes to any of these questions, then this is a call for action to clean up your home's air quality," she says.