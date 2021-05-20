newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Variety Promotes TV Editors Diane Garrett and Michael Schneider

By Variety Staff
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Variety has bolstered its television team with the promotions of editors Diane Garrett and Michael Schneider. Garrett, most recently an editor in the Focus features department, has been named senior TV editor. Schneider has advanced to deputy TV editor in addition to his role as senior editor, TV awards. Garrett and Schneider report to Cynthia Littleton, co-editor in chief.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#Television#Tv Guide Magazine#Electronic Media#Senior Editor#Deputy Editor#Chief Creative Officer#Entertainment News#Chief Digital Officer#Awards Hq#Awards Circuit#Aol#The L A Times#Movieline#Tv Guide Magazine#Kcrw#Paleyfest#Hrts#Natpe#Editors Diane Garrett
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
NFLpostperspective.com

Exile Promotes Editor Shane Reid to Partner

Bi-coastal editorial house Exile has promoted editor Shane Reid to partner, based out of their Los Angeles office. Reid started out performing stand-up and sketch comedy in Los Angeles and editing odd jobs to make ends meet, a skill he had picked up as a teen. He started at Lost Planet, assisting Hank Corwin, before moving to Whitehouse Post, where he assisted Rick Lawley and Russell Icke before becoming an editor himself.
Gibson City, ILNewsbug.info

Schneider to perform in Gibson City

John Schneider (Bo Duke from “The Dukes of Hazard”) will perform Friday, May 14, at Harvest Moon Theater, Gibson City, to raise funds for Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals. Schneider will also show his latest movie, “Stand On It,” a tribute film to “Smokey and the Bandit.”. There will be a VIP...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Vice News promotes Micheal Learmonth to editor-in-chief

Vice News promoted Micheal Learmonth to editor-in-chief, the company announced Monday. Learmonth, who was news director in charge of the U.S., will now manage coverage of Canada and Latin America as well. He reports to Katie Drummond, senior vice president of global news. The new role is effective immediately. The...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Seinfeld’ Airs Final Two-Part Episode ‘The Finale’ in 1998

On this day, a show about “nothing” came to an end 23 years ago. The popular sitcom “Seinfeld” aired its finale on May 14, 1998. For nine seasons, “Seinfeld” entertained audiences with its colorful cast of characters. The show followed a fictional version of Jerry Seinfeld and his friends living in New York City. During its run, the show became insanely popular. And over the years, the characters managed to make many enemies. Audiences connected with the main cast who were often selfish and never seemed to learn from their mistakes.
TV & Videosdailybruin.com

TV review: ‘That Damn Michael Che’ gives the ‘Weekend Update’ star a chance to shine on his own

Michael Che’s comedic talent continues to shine separately from the “Weekend Update” desk at “Saturday Night Live.”. Released Thursday on HBO Max and executive produced by “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels, “That Damn Michael Che” is a six-episode, exploratory foray into the mind of the longtime “SNL” cast member and “Weekend Update” co-anchor. Throughout a variety of sketches, Che ponders the relationship between policing and the Black community in light of last summer’s social justice uprisings, worries about whether he’s sufficiently using his platform as a Black creative in Hollywood and lays bare his difficulties with staying in a healthy relationship.
MinoritiesPosted by
Art in America

Letter from Guest Editor Antwaun Sargent

When Art in America asked me last summer to serve as guest editor for this New Talent issue, I took the opportunity to realize a decade-old fantasy: to make an art magazine along with other Black writers and critics. My dream publication would focus primarily on new Black voices across the globe, and critically engage the concerns and ideas of artists, curators, educators, gallerists, and other cultural workers from academic and nonacademic perspectives. It would be a rigorous, accessible magazine: one that brought together the views of the many different audiences that encounter art, not just the white one that is most often prioritized. I have tried to bring that vision to life in the pages of A.i.A., using the space here to show that many kinds of art criticism are possible and, in fact, already exist, mostly in comments sections of social media posts, DMs, group chats, and—as Jeremy O. Harris, Jonathan Lyndon Chase, and Esteban Jefferson all suggest in these pages—among the gallery and museum ushers and security guards who spend all day with the work.
Moviesatlantafilmfestival.com

2021 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Finalists

Only 35 scripts now remain from a record 2,385 submissions for The Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition. 17 feature film screenplays, 11 pilots, and 7 shorts represent the very best, from what was already a wonderful array of fresh and talented voices. The following few Finalists should be commended for their amazing accomplishment in having made it thus far, and please wish them the best as they square off for the distinction of being named Winners!
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

A series featuring reflections on writing from the famed author’s memoir. I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

NBC unit adapting Stacey Abrams political thriller for TV

An NBCUniversal unit has acquired the rights for Stacey Abrams’s new political thriller for a small-screen adaptation. Working Title Television, part of NBCUniversal International Studios, won a bidding war for the rights to Abrams’ latest book, “While Justice Sleeps,” which was released on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. The...
Entertainmentc21media.net

Working Title options Stacey Abrams novel

Universal Studio Group-owned Working Title Television will produce an adaptation of US politician Stacey Abrams’ new novel While Justice Sleeps. The book follows young law clerk Avery Keene who is placed in legal charge of a judge who has slipped into a coma. But in taking care of him she discovers a conspiracy that goes right to the corridors of power in the US government.
TV & Videosradioinsight.com

Federated Media Adds Dan Bongino Show At WOWO & WTRC-FM

As Cumulus Media prepares to debut its new Dan Bongino Show in the 12-3pm weekday timeslot on Monday, May 24, the company has begun signing new affiliates for the show. Federated Media News/Talk 1190 WOWO/107.5 W298BJ Fort Wayne and “95.3 MNC” WTRC-FM Niles MI/South Bend IN will be among the launch affiliates for Bongino’s show. At both stations Bongino will replace Rush Limbaugh in the 12-3pm timeslot.
Saddlebrooke, AZsaddlebrookeprogress.com

SaddleBrooke Artist Jay Clary

One look at Jay’s art and I had to share his story with other SaddleBrooke residents, artists, and those who are just retired but have been there, done that, and might want to do it again. Jay and his wife, Diane, moved here five years ago from Colorado and still...
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

Great Biographies Part One

Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion Winik is the host of The Weekly Reader radio show and podcast. She reviews books for Newsday, People, Kirkus Review and other venues and is a board member of the National Book Critics Circle. She is the author of First Comes Love, The Glen Rock Book of the Dead and seven other books. Her Bohemian Rhapsody column at BaltimoreFishbowl.com has received the "Best Column" and "Best Humorist" awards from Baltimore Magazine, and her essays have been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Sun and many other publications. She is a professor in the MFA program at the University of Baltimore. She has appeared on Today, Politically Incorrect and Oprah. Other honors include an NEA Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction, and the yearly "Best Local Writer" Award from the Austin Chronicle from 1993 - 1997. More info at marionwinik.com.
Celebritiesatlanticcitynews.net

Chuck Connors co-star in The Rifleman passes away

WASHINGTON, DC - Johnny Crawford, the first Mouseketeer who featured as the young son of the Civil War veteran depicted by Chuck Connors on the 1958-63 ABC series 'The Rifleman,' has died. He passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2019, it...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Oprah Recalls Interview Question She Asked Sally Field About Burt Reynolds That Makes Her ‘Cringe’

Oprah Winfrey reflected on the totally ‘inappropriate’ question she asked Sally Field about Burt Reynolds during her recent appearance on Rob Lowe’s ‘Literally!’ podcast!. Even Oprah Winfrey, who’s amassed an incredible, decades-long career, knows that she’s made mistakes before. The beloved journalist and mogul, 67, chatted with Rob Lowe on...