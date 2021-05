May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month during which we celebrate the achievements and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history and culture of the United States. This year’s distressing rise of assaults and harassment against Asian and Pacific Islander communities has brought attention to the often ignored struggle for equality these communities continue to face. If you are a regular reader of this blog, you may notice this month features far fewer titles than usual. In researching books and their film adaptations for this article, it soon became apparent how few films represent the Asian American experience with even fewer written by members of the community. Though minor in comparison to the actual documented accounts of anti-Asian violence taking place throughout our country, the clear lack of cinematic adaptation of Asian American and Pacific Islander American novels demonstrates how these communities lack representation in our mainstream media. We hope this month can be a time to stop and educate ourselves about the unique and incredible roles these communities have played in our history and to support greater representation going forward.