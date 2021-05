The Mariners will receive a double-dose of hope today with Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert both making their way to the majors. Kelenic is already scooped up in any and all competitive fantasy leagues and I probably don’t need to tell you that Gilbert is well worth a flier too. Our own Chris Crawford went over the case for Gilbert in this video and Matt Williams discussed the call-up in Thursday’s Daily Dose. The 24-year-old might not be as flashy as some of the pitching prospects ahead of him on Top-100 lists, but with the way he commands his pitches, he sure looks ready.