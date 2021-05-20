newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Raw Fury’s Unique Musical Narrative Adventure ‘The Longest Road on Earth’ Delayed to May 27th

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last month, Raw Fury revealed The Longest Road on Earth . The Longest Road on Earth is a collaboration between Brainwash Gang, TLR Games, and Raw Fury and is a unique musical narrative adventure game. It doesn’t include any dialogue or text and features four short stories. Music plays a big part of the experience in The Longest Road on Earth and it features an original soundtrack by Beícoli. When the game was revealed, it had a May 20th release date but it has been pushed by a week today to avoid crunch as revealed by Raw Fury to Pocket Gamer. To get a taste of The Longest Road on Earth, you can watch the trailer below that has been updated to reflect the new release date in the description:

