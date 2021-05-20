Snapchat Spotlight Creators Have Earned $130M to Date From TikTok-Style Videos

If you’re an old fart working in editing and post-production (like me I mean… I’m not a spring chicken anymore) and you haven’t taken time to dive into the world that is short-form internet video let this article from Vulture called In the Messy Land of Internet Video, the Editor Is King be your introduction. Or better than that is 25 Edits That Define the Modern Internet Video. It’s a nice round-up of what Vulture magazine deems worthy of the best edited (viral?) internet videos. This list runs the gamut of the short life of short-form internet video reaching all the way back 9 years, an eternity on the internet to old YouTube videos, some Vines and of course TikTok. While the stodgy Casablaca loving film intellectual might dismiss all that is silly on the portrait-oriented slab of Gorilla-glass they hold in their hand, they are missing some great escapist entertainment. And even if a lot of it is mindless, dumb (even misogynistic at times) there’s a ton of it that is well thought out, well produced and amazingly edited. Even if a lot of that lot is made to look like it’s simple and sloppy.