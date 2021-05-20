newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Snapchat Spotlight Creators Have Earned $130M to Date From TikTok-Style Videos

By Todd Spangler
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Snap is shelling out millions to creators as it tries to chase TikTok in the booming short-form video space. In the six months since launching Snapchat Spotlight, a new section of the app that lets users share and watch TikTok-like user-created video clips, the company has paid out more than $130 million in total to a group of more than 5,400 creators. It made the announcement at Snap Partner Summit 2021 on Thursday.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Spiegel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Product Marketing#Walt Disney Pictures#Video Creators#Content Creators#Top Videos#Popular Creators#Snap Partner Summit 2021#Spotlight Snapchat#Digital#Snap Tokens#Newfronts#Ar Lens Creators#Vp#Scan#Lens#Story Studio#Snap Stars#Major League Baseball#Snapchat Spotlight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
BusinessCoinTelegraph

YouTubers Mr Beast and KSI invest in Xcad Network

YouTube-focused ecosystem Xcad Network attracts investment from world-renowned YouTuber Mr Beast and U.K. chart-topping musician and YouTuber KSI. May 17, 2021 — Xcad Network, the YouTube-focused tokenized social media influencer economy for content creators and their fans, is pleased to announce that it has secured Mr Beast and KSI as investors. With major YouTubers and influencers backing the Xcad Network, the next generation of content creators will be able to monetize their content and create nonfungible tokens. Meanwhile, fans will be rewarded for engagement and viewing of content. Xcad Network has recently raised $3.9 million to commence the development of its ecosystem, generating significant interest from the YouTuber community, and is also expected to announce other big content creators backing the project next week.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Multi-Angle Video Platforms

The Flysview video platform helps content creators make multi-angle videos and live streams with its low-latency synch-up software. The app can connect up to four camera devices like smartphones, tablets, or webcams to stream and record audio and video. The footage from the app is transposed into a single synchronized video featuring all of the video angles and can be viewed from those any of those angles on the Flysview website. This process allows content creators like vloggers or videographers to cast live events or tape workshops from multiple different perspectives.
Behind Viral VideosSearchengine Journal

YouTube Rolls Out Clips to 10x More Channels

YouTube is rolling out Clips to ten times more creators, a feature which allows users to grab short, shareable snippets from full length videos. Unlike YouTube Shorts, a feature that the company has been pushing hard lately, Clips is not a new way to create videos. Clips is a new way to repurpose existing content.
Behind Viral VideosKeene Sentinel

Female streamers are conquering Twitch

During a recent livestream, Maya Higa, 22, ate guacamole and chips while bantering with two of her housemates as they cooked quesadillas. Over the next 90 minutes, Higa grilled some vegetables and consulted on which pan ought to be used for frying. At one point, she provided her online viewers with an update on her young pet emu. “Stompy is good,” said Higa. “I had her on stream yesterday.”
RecipesThe Drum

Social media success recipe: data, content + luck

I worked a lot with photographers and noticed that sometimes they like to set the stage in terms of recipes. An excellent example of this would be the Cocktail photography cookbook. It contains short “recipes” of different food photography setups: lights, background, positioning, etc. The result is a fully baked photo of a delicious-looking cocktail.
MusicBillboard

Billboard Pro Spotlight Virtual Event: Creators and Copyright

As the recorded-music business continues to grow, old debates about whether consumers will pay for music have given way to new ones over how to divide the money generated by streaming. The Billboard Pro Spotlight series, “Creators and Copyright,” examines some of the urgent issues in copyright, both in the United States and around the world. Björn Ulvaeus, co-founder of ABBA and president of CISAC, discusses creators’ rights and the future of songwriting in a keynote interview with Billboard deputy editorial director Robert Levine, along with CISAC director general Gadi Oron. JaQuel Knight, the choreographer behind Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” video and Coachella performance, talks about his fight to copyright his work, along with his lawyer, David L. Hecht. And U.S. Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter shares her plans to reach out to independent creators and how the new small-claims court system created by the CASE Act will give them an accessible and affordable way to assert their rights. “Creators and Copyright” also includes panels on two of the most controversial issues in the music business: The “value gap” addressed by the EU Copyright Directive, and termination, which allows creators to reclaim their work in the U.S. after 35 years.
TV & VideosPosted by
Benzinga

Is Twitter Preparing To Take On YouTube And Twitch?

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has become a cornerstone for many to stay informed about the news and events of the world. Founded in 2006, it has been on a long journey towards monetization, finally turning a profit for the first time in 2018. Today, monetization remains one of the key performance indicators when it comes to earnings season. They reported 199 million monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) vs a forecast of 200 million in their most recent earnings report. Not a bad miss which represents 20% YoY growth. However, as the market doesn’t seem to favor anything growth or speculative at the moment, the stock was sold off bringing it not far from its IPO price of $44.90.
Behind Viral Videosmarketingdive.com

YouTube takes aim at TikTok, Snap with $100M creator fund

YouTube is launching a $100 million fund to attract creators to its Shorts video feature that rivals TikTok. The Google-owned platform will make the fund accessible to any video maker who follows the site's community guidelines, not just those eligible for its advertising program, according to a company announcement. In...
Behind Viral VideoseMarketer

How in-app shopping could change TikTok for marketers

TikTok is testing a dedicated shopping tab on some brands’ profiles, per Bloomberg. It’s not surprising news, given the app’s strong track record of ecommerce experiments—and the fact that its Chinese counterpart Douyin has had in-app shopping features for years now. If the feature rolls out more widely, it would reshape the app in a few ways:
Behind Viral Videosprovideocoalition.com

Read this article about Internet video editing and then TikTok

If you’re an old fart working in editing and post-production (like me I mean… I’m not a spring chicken anymore) and you haven’t taken time to dive into the world that is short-form internet video let this article from Vulture called In the Messy Land of Internet Video, the Editor Is King be your introduction. Or better than that is 25 Edits That Define the Modern Internet Video. It’s a nice round-up of what Vulture magazine deems worthy of the best edited (viral?) internet videos. This list runs the gamut of the short life of short-form internet video reaching all the way back 9 years, an eternity on the internet to old YouTube videos, some Vines and of course TikTok. While the stodgy Casablaca loving film intellectual might dismiss all that is silly on the portrait-oriented slab of Gorilla-glass they hold in their hand, they are missing some great escapist entertainment. And even if a lot of it is mindless, dumb (even misogynistic at times) there’s a ton of it that is well thought out, well produced and amazingly edited. Even if a lot of that lot is made to look like it’s simple and sloppy.
Behind Viral Videoshot969boston.com

YouTube Has $100 Million To Pay Creators To Make ‘Shorts’ Videos

YouTube announced that they have a $100 million fund that will pay their most popular creators on their Shorts product to compete with TikTok, CNBC reports. YouTube said in a blog post that “the Shorts Fund is just the first step in our journey to build a long-term monetization model for Shorts on YouTube.” The company added the fund will be launched in the forthcoming months.
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

YouTube Starts Rolling Out TikTok-Style 'Shorts' Feature Globally

Finally, the TikTok-plague is hitting the YouTube app. As per a new report by Android Police, YouTube has started pushing the TikTok-style Shorts feature for YouTube users across the globe. While YouTube Shorts was already under testing in multiple countries such as India. However, with its global launch, YouTube has...
Behind Viral VideosWestport News

You can upload your video curriculum to find a job with TikTok

TikTok is the fastest growing social network in recent months and, incredible as it may sound, it could now compete with LinkedIn . As reported by the Axios site, TikTok would launch a pilot program so that companies can find talent through its platform. The media claims that TikTok partnered with major sports leagues and various brands to launch its work tool.
Behind Viral Videosodwyerpr.com

TikTok Outpaces Instagram Among Gen Z

Video app TikTok this year is on track to surpass Instagram in the U.S. among Gen Z users, according to a May social user forecast by digital market research company eMarketer. By the end of the year, eMarketer predicts that TikTok will count 37.3 million Gen Z users (or those...
InternetAdWeek

Twitter Sashays Into the Creator Economy

The lines between user and influencer are blurring rapidly, even for social media companies like Twitter that have been frankly unaccustomed to treating their most popular users as creators. Twitter, which will soon allow creators to paywall their tweets as part of its Super Follow feature, has just started to roll out a tipping system to get the money flowing.