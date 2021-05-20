newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Doja Cat & SZA to Perform World TV Debut of 'Kiss Me More' at Billboard Music Awards 2021 (Exclusive)

Just Jared
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Billboard Music Awards are airing this weekend, and we’re excited to exclusively announce two incredible performers set to hit the stage!. Doja Cat and SZA will hit the BBMAs stage together for the world television debut of their hit single “Kiss Me More” this Sunday (May 23). The...

www.justjared.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P!nk
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Karol G
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Sza
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Tv#Billboard#Live Television#Doja Cat Sza#Perform World Tv Debut#The Microsoft Theater#Nbc#Ajr#H E R#Glass Animals#The Change Maker Award#Top Social Artist#Top Collaboration#Awards#Exclusive#Amazing Acts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movies101 WIXX

Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and more nominated for best music documentary at MTV Movie & TV Awards

There’s some stiff competition this year in the best music documentary category at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The nominees in the fan-voted category, announced Friday, include Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, Demi Lovato’s Dancing with the Devil, Ariana Grande’s Excuse Me, I Love You, Billie Eilish’s The World’s a Little Blurry, Shawn Mendes’ In Wonder, and BTS’ Break the Silence: The Movie.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Drake Will Receive The ‘Artist Of The Decade’ Award At The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Few in music have enjoyed the longevity that Drake has experienced. From his So Far Gone release in 2009 to simultaneously holding the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2021, Drake has certainly cemented himself as one of the most influential superstars of the last decade. As a result, Billboard has decided to present the Toronto native with the “Artist of the Decade” award at their upcoming ceremony.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

2021 Billboard Music Awards finalists revealed

Dick Clark Productions and NBC have announced the finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), which honor the year’s most successful artists in 51 categories across all genres of music. The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keeps fans talking all year, and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music. The BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23rd at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.
MusicHollywood Reporter

Usher to Host 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher is set to host the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, it was announced today. The R&B star, who will also perform during this year’s show, was originally set to host and perform on the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards before that ceremony was postponed and then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CelebritiesPitchfork

Dua Lipa Performs Future Nostalgia Medley at BRIT Awards 2021: Watch

Dua Lipa performed at the 2021 Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena tonight, bringing with her a series of Future Nostalgia tracks. The set began in a tube station before transitioning onto the stage. The pop star ran through her songs “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Hallucinate,” “Pretty Please,” and “Love Again” with a group of dancers. Watch the performance below.
Musicfangirlish.com

Nick Jonas To Host The Billboard Music Awards

Not really one that loves award shows, but I am one that loves Nick Jonas. The singer/actor/hotness is everywhere and I still don’t feel like he’s in enough places. But it was announced that he will be hosting the Billboard Music Awards and so hey, I may actually watch. The...
MusicPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Lil Nas X is here to prove you wrong

In two hours, Lil Nas X will be the happiest he's ever been. He'll shake a bottle of Veuve Clicquot before popping it. He'll shout, "They said we would not do it! We did it again!" He'll fire off a dozen celebratory tweets. But right now, the Georgia rapper — who's huddled with his team at a downtown Los Angeles photo studio one April morning, awaiting Billboard's latest Hot 100 announcement — is a ball of nerves. That's to be expected considering the week he's had, weathering the response to "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," his lustful, unabashed new single about a same-sex relationship, and the accompanying music video that climaxes with the star sliding down a stripper pole to Hell to give Satan a lap dance. He further enraged religious groups days later by releasing 666 pairs of customized Nikes, which contained a drop of human blood in the soles, a pentagram hanging from the laces, and a Bible passage on the sides (Nike had nothing to do with the shoes but sued and settled a lawsuit with the company that did).
MusicPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Gabby Barrett Grabs Nine 2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominations

Nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Thursday (April 29). Gabby Barrett leads in country music, having earned nine nominations this year. In fact, Barrett's 2021 BBMAs nominations — in Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Album, Top Country Song and five other all-genre categories — make her the most-nominated woman at the awards show, too. She's also up for Top New Artist, plus four song-focused awards, all for her collaboration with Charlie Puth on her song "I Hope."
MusicBillboard

The Players Behind Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More' Feat. SZA: See the Full Credits

The Weekend’s “Save Your Tears” remix with Ariana Grande may have captured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but another high-profile collaboration -- Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA -- reached its own milestone on the chart by ranking at No. 6, its highest position on the tally yet.
Darien, CTdarientimes.com

Darien TikTok star Taylor Felt to release first song

DARIEN — The emerging success of Taylor Felt follows the time and dedication she’s given her love of singing and songwriting. “I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t obsessed — and in love — with music,” said Felt, 20, who is releasing her first title “Once in a Blue Moon” on Friday.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Scarlett Johansson to Receive Generation Award at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Generation Award celebrates “beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names,” according to MTV. Past recipients include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the entire “Fast & Furious” franchise.
Musicwxerfm.com

Christina Aguilera to perform first-ever full concerts with an orchestra this summer

In March of 2020, Christina Aguilera concluded the first batch of shows in her Las Vegas residency The Xperience, but when COVID-19 shut down the touring industry, the rest of the dates were canceled. Since then, we’ve seen Christina sing numerous times on TV, but this summer, she’ll return to the concert stage — for a performance that fans have never seen before.
MusicPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

5 Sweet Country Music Mother-Daughter Collaborations

Plenty of country artists are the children of stars -- and every so often, those children take to the stage to perform with their famous parents. Sometimes it's a one-off, once-in-a-lifetime event, but occasionally, these parent-child combinations turn into lasting musical partnerships. From epic duets between Kelly Clarkson and her...