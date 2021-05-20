Simplify Amazon Redshift RA3 migration evaluation with Simple Replay utility

CEO at DefendX, overseeing Secure Data Management- File Discovery, Compliance and Mobility for our customers globally. Over the past several years, the growth of technology has enhanced convenience for people at work and at home. While the thought of storing the additional data that we use on a daily basis can be daunting, it’s not much different than how you would store belongings in your home. Like the movement of your personal articles from one closet to the other, data needs to be moved and archived, and one of the new ways to do this is by waterfall tiering.