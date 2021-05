This article will guide you through quickly transforming millions of rows of trace data into a wide format time series table using the power of mighty Pandas. For this demonstration, I’ll be using the OULAD dataset from Open University. The full dataset, as well as a lovely data description, is available at the link above. This is a dataset about student activity in a virtual learning environment in online classes. It spans 2 years and four cohorts for each of 7 modules.