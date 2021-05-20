Lithic (Formerly Privacy.com) Raises $43 Million Through Series B Funding Round Led By Bessemer Venture Partners
Lithic, formerly Privacy.com, a U.S.-based card issuing platform, announced on Thursday it raised $43 million through its Series B funding round, which was led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from Index Ventures, Tusk Venture Partners, Rainfall Ventures, Teamworthy Ventures, and Walkabout Ventures. The company has raised a total of $61 million to date and has issued more than ten million cards.www.crowdfundinsider.com