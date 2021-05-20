newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lithic (Formerly Privacy.com) Raises $43 Million Through Series B Funding Round Led By Bessemer Venture Partners

By Samantha Hurst
crowdfundinsider.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLithic, formerly Privacy.com, a U.S.-based card issuing platform, announced on Thursday it raised $43 million through its Series B funding round, which was led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from Index Ventures, Tusk Venture Partners, Rainfall Ventures, Teamworthy Ventures, and Walkabout Ventures. The company has raised a total of $61 million to date and has issued more than ten million cards.

www.crowdfundinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bessemer Venture Partners#Index Ventures#Tusk Venture Partners#Rainfall Ventures#Teamworthy Ventures#Walkabout Ventures#Power Privacy Com#Company#Ceo#Interchange Revenue#Means Developers#Brand#Participation#Building Blocks#Virtual Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businesspulse2.com

Corporate FinTech Company FinLync Raises $16 Million

FinLync, a fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices through its renowned products, announced recently that it has closed on a $16 million equity funding round. These are the details. FinLync — a privately held global fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices through its renowned products —...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Rally Lines Up $30 Million in Series B Funding

Rally, a platform that enables retail investors to invest in collectible assets, has lined up $30 million in Series B funding. That financial boost is being led by Accel with participation from existing investors Upfront Ventures, Social Leverage and others. In addition, Rally has squared away a $50 million debt facility from Upper90 Capital so that the company can expediently offer one-of-a-kind assets across all categories.
Businessdallassun.com

Successful Partners TMGL and JANSON Form 8(a) Joint Venture: JAN TECH

TMGL LLC, a Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) 8(a), and JANSON Communications, a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), today announced that they have formed a Joint Venture called JAN TECH that will combine their collective strengths and complimentary talents into a single 8(a) entity that can better support the Defense and Federal clients as they face new shifts in workforce expectations, technology, and stakeholder requirements.
Marketsfinextra.com

Dubai-based P2P payments fintech Mamo raises $8 million

Mamo, a Dubai-based digital wallet and payment platform set up by three former Google engineers, has raised $8 million in a Pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Global Ventures, along with the participation of 4DX Ventures, AlRajhi Partners, Olive Tree Capital, and prominent Fintech-focused Silicon Valley investors.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Tonik raises USD 17 mln in Pres-Series B funding

Tonik, Philippines-based neobank, has announced that it has raised USD 17 million in Pre-Series B funding. Led by Singapore-based iGlobe Partners, the round featured participation from existing shareholders Sequoia India, Altara Ventures, and Insignia Venture Partners as well as bringing in new investors Citius, Baring Vostok Capital Partners, and multiple Philippine family offices.
Businessirei.com

Digital Colony to acquire Landmark Dividend

Affiliates of Digital Colony Management, a global digital infrastructure investment firm, have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Landmark Dividend (LD), a real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company. The transaction is valued at $972 million. LD owns, among other things, 100 percent of the membership interests in...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Divibank Raises $3.6M to Help Entrepreneurs in Latin America Grow their Businesses, Announces Plan to Provide Marketing Analytics Software for Clients

Round led by Better Tomorrow Ventures (BTV) with participation from existing investor MAYA Capital, new investors Village Global, Clocktower Ventures, and others. Divibank, the financing platform where LatAm businesses have access to growth capital via revenue-share financing, announced on May 12, 2021, it closed a $3.6M round of Seed funding led by Better Tomorrow Ventures (BTV) alongside other investors including MAYA Capital, Village Global, Clocktower Ventures, Magma Partners, Gilgamesh Ventures, Rally Cap Ventures, Alumni Ventures Group, Sebastian Mejia (Founder/President of Rappi), Tayo Oviosu (Founder/CEO of Paga, who participated via Kairos Angels), Karim Atiyeh (Founder/CTO of Ramp), Josh Abramowitz and Daniel Simon (founders of Bread).
Marketsfinextra.com

Pine Labs hits $3 billion valuation on $285 million funding round

Mastercard-backed Indian merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has completed a first close of $285M funding at a valuation of $3 billion. Pine Labs currently offers payments terminals, invoicing tools and working capital to more than 150,000 merchants across Asia and the Middle East. The firm in January entered the booming buy now, pay later market with a new proposition in Malaysia, and in April acquired Southeast Asian equivalent Fave for $45 million.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Investors, Founders of Global Blockchain Projects, Influencers and Funds Gather for the Private Conference in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / On May 27, Dubai will host the Supreme Blockchain Conference dedicated to the most important trends in the cryptocurrency market. Investors, global blockchain projects, representatives of funds, influencers and decentralized platforms, heads of developers teams at the DeFi sector will discuss the hottest topics and issues of the cryptocurrency world, such as cryptocurrency portfolio management strategies, assets tokenization, NFT development perspectives, taxation and compliance in the crypto industry.
Businesssiliconangle.com

No-code development startup Adalo closes $8M round led by Tiger Global

Adalo Inc., a startup that enables knowledge workers to create web services and mobile apps without writing any code, has secured a $8 million funding round led by Tiger Global. The round, announced today, also saw the participation of GitHub Chief Technology Officer Jason Warner, Zapier Inc. Chief Executive Officer...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Ulu Ventures Soars Above its Target By Raising $138 Million As One Of The Largest Latina-Led Firms

Miriam Rivera is not your typical VC. The cofounder, CEO and managing director of Ulu Ventures was raised by parents from Puerto Rico who came to the mainland U.S. as migrant farmers. She credits her early immersion in computer education for setting her up for her future career, which has included four degrees from Stanford and becoming Google’s deputy general counsel.
Businessbitcoinist.com

Huobi Launches Latest $100 Million Fund to Invest in Early Stage DeFi Projects

Huobi Group, one of the largest blockchain companies in the world, announced earlier this week that it would launch Huobi Ventures, a new subsidiary that will focus on Huobi’s investment portfolio in the blockchain space. With a $100 million portfolio, the Chinese subsidiary group will look to invest in early-stage blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects over three year periods.
Marketspulse2.com

Private Investing Platform Percent Raises $12.5 Million

Percent (formerly Cadence) — the private investing platform changing the landscape of the $800 billion private credit industry — announced recently that it raised $12.5 million in Series A funding. These are the details. Percent (formerly Cadence) — the private investing platform changing the landscape of the $800 billion private...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Germany-Based Open Banking Solution Provider OptioPay Increases Series B Funding Round to €11 Million Secured

OptioPay, a Germany-based open banking solution provider, recently announced it has increased its Series B round, originally closed in September 2020, going from €5.75 million to €11 million. Eos Venture Partners, AB Ventures, and Seed X Liechtenstein are new investors in the round, joining existing backers including NN Group n.V., Avaloq Ventures, Main Incubator, and management.
Marketswhtc.com

Largest decentralized finance venture cap firm raises $100 million for 2nd fund

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S.-based Framework Ventures, the largest venture capital fund investing in blockchain-based decentralized finance, said on Friday it raised $100 million for its second fund, with participation from big U.S. institutional investors. The company said it has been the largest liquidity provider for some of the top...
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Indicator Capital, BNDES And Qualcomm Ventures Launch The First Fund In Latin America With A Focus On The Internet Of Things (IoT)

SÃO PAULO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indicator Capital, the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), and Qualcomm Ventures LLC announced today the launch of the early-stage venture capital fund Indicator 2 IoT FIP, with a first-close of US$ 45 million ( R$ 240 million), focused on Internet of Things (IoT) and connectivity in Latin America. In addition to the creators of the public bid: BNDES and Qualcomm Ventures, the fund has other five prominent investors: Banco do Brasil, Multilaser, Motorola, Lenovo, and Telefônica Ventures / Vivo, among other institutional and corporate investors.
Cell Phonescrowdfundinsider.com

Mobile DeFi Application Alice Raises $2 Million Through Seed Investment Round

Alice, a mobile Decentralized Finance (DeFi) application, announced on Thursday it raised $2 million through its latest seed funding round, which was led by Arrington Capital. Alice is reportedly powered by Terra, the Proof-of-Stake blockchain network built on the Cosmos SDK that deploys a suite of algorithmic, fiat-pegged stablecoins underscoring a blossoming DeFi ecosystem.