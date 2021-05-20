Biden’s bungled response on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Progressive US senator Bernie Sanders has once again condemned Israel’s violent actions in Gaza – and called on the Biden administration to re-examine the extent of the US’s support for one of its closest allies.He stuck to that sentiment last week in an essay for The New York Times, writing that while “no-one is arguing that Israel, or any government, does not have the right to self-defence or to protect its people”, Benjamin Netanyahu “has cultivated an increasingly intolerant and authoritarian type of racist nationalism” and that “we can no longer be apologists for the right-wing Netanyahu government and...