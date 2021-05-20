Biden’s bungled response on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
No one expected President Joe Biden to make the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a priority of his administration. He has had his hands full with critical priorities, including the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and racial justice. Even on the Middle East, his priority has been to negotiate a return to the Iran nuclear deal, which Israel opposed, thus inclining him to forego a new front with Israel over Palestine, especially as the prospects of peace seemed remote.www.brookings.edu