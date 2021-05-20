newsbreak-logo
Masks no longer required in Athens as COVID-19 cases drop below ordinance threshold

Athens Banner-Herald
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAthens is no longer enforcing mask-wearing as COVID-19 cases in the county dip below 100 cases per 100,000 residents. approved the 16th declaration of local emergency for COVID-19. As part of this declaration, mask-wearing in Athens would be required throughout the city. The mask requirement has been in place since July 7.

Georgia StateThomasville Times-Enterprise

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Athens, GAwuga.org

Project RESET Aims to Stop Evictions

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are considering a program aimed at keeping people facing eviction in their homes, as well as providing financial assistance to landlords. Commissioner Tim Denson is pushing for the creation of Project Reset. Project Reset started in Gwinnett County and has been duplicated in other areas in the...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Georgia Statemcduffieprogress.com

State budget includes funding for poultry science complex at UGA

ATLANTA — When Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the state of Georgia, he secured $21.7 million for the construction of phase one of a new Poultry Science Complex on the University of Georgia’s Athens campus. The project will increase the size of the Department of...
Georgia StateCBS 46

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Athens, GARed and Black

Athens sees decrease in COVID-19 cases, outdoor mask guidelines loosen

Last week, Athens-Clarke County saw a decrease of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before. From May 6-12, ACC reported 48 new confirmed cases, compared to 63 from April 29- May 5, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate stayed about the same at 3.5% on May 12 compared to 3.4% on May 5. The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University recommend that communities try to maintain a positivity rate of 5% or lower.
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Athens, GARed and Black

UGA reports 7 COVID-19 cases this week, significant decrease

The University of Georgia reported seven COVID-19 cases over the week of May 3-9, a decrease from the 18 cases a week before. Since the start of 2021, the university has reported 1,607 positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 6,911 positive cases. Of the seven...
Athens, GAwuga.org

Local Protests on West Broad

Historic Athens organized a demonstration Thursday evening to protest the planned demolition of a West Broad Street School building. The Clarke County School District plans to convert the West Broad Street School campus into an early learning center and construction is planned to begin soon in order to meet a Mar. 1, 2022 deadline. While the plan is to preserve and restore the oldest building on the campus, the 1958 building facing Campbell Lane is planned for demolition and is the center of controversy. Critics of the plan say that the building has historic value as one of the few remaining school buildings in Georgia from the 1950s “Equalization Era,” when Southern schools improved facilities in an attempt to justify segregation and that the school should be remodeled instead. Here’s Ken Dious, a lawyer who attended the school as a child in the 1950s and spoke at last night’s demonstration: The demonstration started outside of the H.T Edwards building, ahead of a School Board meeting. Once the meeting began, protesters headed over to the Campbell Lane building, where the crowd heard from Tommy Valentine of Historic Athens, as well as several speakers who were West Broad Street School alumni.
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

Athens-Clarke County "Roll Out the Barrels" Silent Auction

Athens-Clarke County Stormwater, Water Conservation Office, and Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful is co-hosting the 10th annual Roll Out the Barrels fundraiser this month. This year’s event features an online-only silent auction of 16 beautiful rain barrels painted by local artists. Barrels are on display for in-person viewing in the Lounge Gallery of the Lyndon House Arts Center, but all bidding will take place online.
Clarke County, GAflagpole.com

COVID Infection and Vaccination Rates Decline in Athens

Clarke County’s positive case count for COVID-19 remained low again last week, but Clarke County also saw vaccination rates slow again. During this next phase of the vaccination process, public health officials are doing more targeted outreach through pop-up vaccination events and other efforts in our community. Still need a...
Athens, GAflagpole.com

ACC Commissioner Proposes Eviction Relief Program

Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Tim Denson said he is introducing a proposal to create a program that will prevent evictions by partially paying back rent in exchange for landlords allowing tenants to stay in their homes. He is pushing for a vote on the program at the commission’s May 18 meeting.
Athens, GAwuga.org

University of Georgia Students Set to Graduate, But Face Financial Burdens

Thousands of UGA students are participating in commencement ceremonies this week, joining their counterparts around the nation this graduation season. Many of them relied on loans to pursue their education. A recent report by the personal finance website WalletHub states student loan debt is at an all-time high of $1.7 trillion. Jill Gonzalez is a WalletHub analyst.