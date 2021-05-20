Amazon Reminds Us The Wheel of Time Series Is Still Happening by Greenlighting Season 2

One of the few shows to appear on multiple versions of our “Most Anticipated” lists (the other being Y: The Last Man), Amazon’s adaption of The Wheel of Time is a fantasy epic that is definitely still happening. We swear it. Or at least, Amazon does. Prime Video announced today that the series, based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, will get a Season 2. This news comes as production wraps on Season 1 in the Czech Republic, although when we’ll actually see it hit our screens is still in question.