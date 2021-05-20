newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Amazon Reminds Us The Wheel of Time Series Is Still Happening by Greenlighting Season 2

By Allison Keene
Paste Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the few shows to appear on multiple versions of our “Most Anticipated” lists (the other being Y: The Last Man), Amazon’s adaption of The Wheel of Time is a fantasy epic that is definitely still happening. We swear it. Or at least, Amazon does. Prime Video announced today that the series, based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, will get a Season 2. This news comes as production wraps on Season 1 in the Czech Republic, although when we’ll actually see it hit our screens is still in question.

www.pastemagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafe Judkins
Person
Brandon Sanderson
Person
Rosamund Pike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Series#Tv News#Amazon Studios#Original Series#Amazon Video#Television Series#Covid#Sony Pictures Television#Game Of Thrones#Originals#Fantasy#Multiple Versions#Thrones Sized Juggernaut#Rings#Perfect Casting#Hits#Prime Video#Showrunner Rafe Judkins#Today#Reviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Amazon releases trailer for YA drama series Panic

Amazon has released a trailer for the upcoming drama series Panic. Based on Lauren Oliver’s novel of the same name, it follows a group of teens in a small rural town who risk their lives competing in a series of challenges for the chance to win life-changing money; watch it here…
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Every Netflix Original Show Canceled So Far This Year

Streaming services don’t generally reveal official viewing figures for any original movie or TV show unless it’s been an unqualified success, and the companies are even more reticent when it comes to confirming how much the projects in question cost to produce, so it’s hard to get a handle on Netflix‘s methodology or reasoning when it comes to cancellations and renewals.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Will Castlevania Season 5 Happen?

Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard face their toughest challenge yet in Castlevania season 4. After the disaster at Lindenfeld, and the betrayal inside Alucard’s castle, the trio of heroes are in worst shape than ever. Trevor and Sypha can’t seem to escape the shadow of death that looms over them everywhere they go, while Alucard has lost all interest in the world outside his castle’s doors. With our heroes’ morale at an all-time low, this is the perfect time for Carmilla, Isaac, and their night creatures to strike.
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

Amazon Studios Chief Jennifer Salke Says Lord of the Rings TV Series Needs A “Giant, Global Audience”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke recently discussed the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series and the show’s rumored first budget. In a Zoom call with The Hollywood Reporter’s Lacey Rose, Salke was asked about the show’s first season budget with reports claiming it sits at $465 million. Specifically she was asked, “What does that price tag say about the market today, and how well will it need to do to justify that price tag?”
TV SeriesPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon original series Absentia won’t be getting a fourth season

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting details about the anticipated fourth season of Absentia, the show’s lead star has some bad news: it has decided that season three, which was released last year, will mark the series finale. The news was confirmed by series star and executive producer Stanac Katic on social media late last week.
TV SeriesMacRumors Forums

Watch the Trailer for Season 2 of British Comedy Series 'Trying' Ahead of Apple TV+ Debut on May 21

Apple has released the official trailer for the second series of feel-good British comedy series "Trying," which will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting May 21. All Nikki and Jason want is a baby—the one thing they can't have. So they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, dramatic relatives, and chaotic lives, will the couple succeed in building the family of their dreams?
TV SeriesThe Ringer

In Defense of Netflix’s “Figure It Out” Approach to World-Building

The main character of Shadow and Bone, Netflix’s latest fantasy series, adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s YA novels, which premiered in April, starts out as a cartographer. It’s an important position in the kingdom of Ravka, a nation split in two by something called the Shadow Fold, a vast expanse of darkness that’s treacherous to navigate on account of all the winged, flesh-eating monsters lurking within. (Ravka is like Imperial Russia, but where magic exists.) With accurate mapping, units crossing through the Fold can safely transport people and goods from East Ravka to West Ravka (and vice versa), running into as few setbacks and monsters as possible.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Fox greenlights mob drama The Cleaning Lady for next season

The drama starring Elodie Yung as a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, but ends up becoming a cleaning lady for the mob who starts playing the game by her own rules has been ordered to series. Based on the Argentinian series La Chica Que Limpia, The Cleaning Lady was originally in development for last season but was delayed due to the pandemic.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Jungle Beat'

“The Woman in the Window” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Amy Adams thriller was supposed to debut in theaters in May 2020, but was sold to Netflix for distribution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps fittingly for our reality of the past year, Adams plays a psychologist whose agoraphobia confines her to her home.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Moonhaven: AMC Greenlights Lunar Colony Thriller Series

Moonhaven is headed to AMC and AMC+ in 2022. AMC Networks has ordered the thriller series which will be set at a utopian colony on the moon. A cast for the series has not been set, but viewers will see six episodes when the series premieres next year. AMC revealed...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Netflix Orders 'Loving Adults' as First Danish Film Original

Netflix has ordered “Loving Adults,” its first Danish language film starring Dar Salim (“Borgen,” “Game of Thrones”) and Sonja Ricther (“The Bridge”), with Barbara Rothenborg (“White Sand”) on board to direct. The thriller is being produced by Marcella Dichmann for SF Studios, the company behind Netflix original series “Snabba Cash”...
TV SeriesAFTVnews

Amazon original series ‘Bosch’ to debut final season on June 25th

Amazon’s longest-running original series is coming to an end. Bosch, the police drama staring Titus Welliver, will be premering it’s 7th and final season on June 25th. Watch the teaser trailer released this morning for a glimpse of what’s to come. Fans of the series will be happy to hear that Amazon has green-lit a Bosch spinoff series but it’s headed for IMDb TV, so you’ll, unfortunately, have to put up with ads to watch it. Titus Welliver and others from the main series will reprise their roles in the spinoff.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix renews one of its biggest TV shows for another season

One of Netflix’s most popular original series, Lupin, has been renewed for a third season. The announcement came on Twitter alongside a trailer, with Netflix confirming “Part Deux” of the French crime drama will arrive on June 11, before returning again for “Part Trois” at a later date. Our guess is this will likely follow in 2022.
TV & VideosPopSugar

Netflix Is Ready to Heat Up the Summer With 28 Original Movies in the Coming Months

It wouldn't be summer without a big batch of new Netflix original movies, and the streaming platform's 2021 slate is looking very bright! No matter what your favorite kind of movie is, there's something in this year's batch of new releases for you. Want a heartwarming rom-com? We've got that! A dark and twisty thriller? Yep! How about a cheery animated flick or an international drama? Absolutely!
TV & Videoswiltonbulletin.com

The puzzling path of Netflix's much-delayed 'The Woman in the Window'

It's never an easy task to adapt a best-selling book into a movie, but sometimes the journey takes an especially long and winding path. And then there's "The Woman in the Window." The Netflix psychological thriller, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic child psychologist who witnesses a brutal crime (or...
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Milestone’ on Netflix, A Quiet Drama That Will Remind You Of ‘Nomadland’

A film festival favorite, Ivan Ayr’s second feature film has been acquired by Netflix. Is the 98-minute drama about a lonely truck driver worth a stream?. The Gist: A recently widowed truck driver Ghalib (Suvinder Vicky) has to adapt to changing circumstances at his job. Union laborers who help load the trucks are on strike for higher wages and Ghalib must fill in the gaps. But past his prime, his body gives out. At the same time, Ghalib must train a new intern in the trucking business, though he’s convinced he’ll lose his job to the younger driver.