Both Walmart and Best Buy released a restock of the PS5, and in the case of the former, a new Xbox Series X restock as well. So far in May, restocks of both consoles have been few and far between, despite demand holding steady. As a result, both restocks of the PS5 sold out extremely quickly today, leaving PlayStation gamers hurt, sick, and frustrated. Of course, some were able to nab an order of the console, especially with Walmart, but many were beat out not just by fellow PlayStation fans, but scalpers with bots and website issues. In other words, it's May 2021 and nothing has changed; PS5 restocks continue to be disasters.