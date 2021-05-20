Baltimore Orioles announce capacity restrictions lifted for Camden Yards beginning June 1
As summer heats up and baseball season hits full swing in the coming months, more Orioles fans will have a chance to go to Camden Yards and see the team in person. After two months of operating Oriole Park at a quarter of its capacity for 45,971 fans, the team announced there will no longer be any capacity restrictions beginning with its June 1 game against the Minnesota Twins and continuing for the rest of the season.www.yorkdispatch.com