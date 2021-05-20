newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Could North Korea Use Diplomacy to Test Joe Biden's Intentions?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 7 hours ago

Eli Fuhrman

North Korea Diplomacy,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6sZZ_0a5rEUS000

There are a number of other critical unknowns regarding the new policy that North Korea will undoubtedly be eager to clarify.

Could North Korea Use Diplomacy to Test Joe Biden's Intentions?

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will arrive in Washington, D.C. this week for what will be a five-day visit, during which time he will meet with a host of U.S. officials and lawmakers including President Joe Biden. The summit meeting between Biden and Moon will mark just the second such meeting with a foreign leader undertaken by President Biden since he took office, and will no doubt involve discussion of a wide range of issues including alliance management, technological and economic cooperation, vaccine sharing and distribution, and regional security issues involving both China and North Korea.

The Biden-Moon summit comes in the aftermath of the Biden administration’s unveiling of the results of its months longs North Korea policy review. That review has given birth to the Biden administration’s nascent North Korea policy. While specific details about the new policy have been so far hard to come by, the administration has revealed the broad outline of the policy, describing it as a phased approach in pursuit of North Korean denuclearization.

What is clear about the new policy is that it will require a heavy dose of diplomacy with North Korea if it is to successfully reduce the threat posed to the United States by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenals. While officials involved in the review and in the crafting of the new policy have shied away from describing it as involving step by step agreements with North Korea – part of a determined effort to differentiate the new policy from the policies of previous administrations – the Biden administration’s approach appears for all intents and purposes to mandate just that. The new policy calls for corresponding exchanges between the United States and North Korea involving partial sanctions relief in return for partial steps towards denuclearization.

Currently, it does not appear as though North Korea is chomping at the bit to get back to the negotiating table. Instead, North Korea appears set to continue making progress on its ballistic missile capabilities until the United States comes along with a sufficient offer.

More from The National Interest Donald Trump’s Second-Term North Korea Strategy: A Deal or Ignore Kim? Question: What Direction Do You See U.S.-North Korea Relations Heading in For the Rest of the Year? Why Is North Korea Showing the World So Many New Missiles?

Still, it is possible that North Korea could see some value in an initial diplomatic foray. North Korea is still likely continuing to assess and withhold judgment on the Biden administration’s new policy, and it may determine that an up-close assessment will allow it to gauge certain critical elements of the policy.

Officials involved in developing the policy, for example, have said that the new policy will look to build on past agreements including the 2018 Singapore statement , signed by former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. A top National Security Council official recently confirmed that the Biden administration would conduct diplomatic negotiations with North Korea on the basis of that agreement. North Korea could use initial diplomatic exchanges to test the validity of this claim as it tries to get a read on the administration and its policy.

There are a number of other critical unknowns regarding the new policy that North Korea will undoubtedly be eager to clarify. It is not yet clear , for instance, whether or not the U.S. will pursue a single larger agreement in the form of a roadmap laying out timed sequential steps towards denuclearization, or if it will instead pursue smaller incremental agreements not tied to future agreements. Additionally, it has yet to be revealed what will be included in an initial offer, as well as what the U.S. would be expecting to get in return. These are important questions for North Korea as it figures what might be available to it, as well as how much it might be able to leverage the negotiations in its favor. North Korea has in the past pocketed early gains in negotiations before walking away, and understanding how the United States intends to structure negotiations and concessions will be important for determining its ability to do so again. Finding answers to these questions could allow North Korea to make more informed strategic choices with regards to diplomacy with the United States.

Eli Fuhrman is a contributing writer for The National Interest.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Biden#Nuclear Negotiations#South Korean#National Security Council#President Joe Biden#Test Joe Biden#Diplomatic Negotiations#Policy#U S Officials#Regional Security Issues#Step Agreements#Lawmakers#Alliance Management#U S North Korea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Singapore
Country
China
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Is Marxism undermining the US military?

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION? OR MARXIST INDOCTRINATION: The decision to relieve a junior Space Force commander of his responsibilities at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, is fueling growing debate about whether Marxist ideology is poisoning the apolitical tradition of the U.S. military.
Washington, DCAntiwar.com

Biden Approves $735 Million Weapons Sale to Israel

A report from The Washington Post revealed that the Biden administration approved a $735 million arms sale to Israel. Congress was officially notified of the sale on May 5th, less than one week before Israel began its latest bombing campaign in Gaza, which, so far, has taken the lives of over 200 Palestinians, including over 60 children.
Washington, DCeminetra.com

Next Digital trading halted after Jimmy Lai’s assets frozen – Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia 2021-05-17 05:45:19 – Hong Kong (AP) — The Hong Kong Stock Exchange stopped trading media company Next Digital shares on Monday …. Hong Kong (AP) — The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is at the request of a media company on Monday after authorities freeze the assets of founder Jimmy Lai, who has been the focus of attention in the region’s democratization movement. Has stopped trading. ..
Washington, DCPosted by
UPI News

Pandemic hasn't much changed Americans' trust in gov't: Survey

May 17 (UPI) -- A year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans' trust in the federal government remains low and attitudes about its responsibilities are little changed, a surveyed showed Monday. During the pandemic, the federal government under presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden has led unprecedented efforts...
Washington, DCMedscape News

Go Maskless? Some Americans Wary of New Guidelines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some Americans reacted warily on Friday to new federal guidance allowing people to go without masks in most places, suggesting that many do not feel safe enough yet from COVID-19 to lose their face coverings. Caution and confusion followed advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
Congress & CourtsGW Hatchet

It’s time for the Senate to pass D.C. statehood

Over the past few months, D.C. statehood has come closer than ever to becoming a reality. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last month that would make the District the 51st state, and pressure is building on the evenly split U.S. Senate to take up the legislation. Arguments...
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation's capital

WASHINGTON — Gas shortages at the pumps have spread from the South, all but emptying stations in Washington, D.C., following a ransomware cyberattack that forced a shutdown of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline. Though the pipeline operator paid a ransom, restoring service was taking time. As Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline reported...
Washington, DCPosted by
Connecting Vets

Bipartisan legislation to provide wounded warriors with Senate Fellowships reintroduced

A bipartisan resolution to establish a first-of-its-kind Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans has been reintroduced on Capitol Hill. The program, called the McCain-Mansfield Fellowship, would give each Senate office the opportunity to hire a qualified veteran for a two-year fellowship. The positions could be in a senator’s state or Washington, D.C., office.