Zack Snyder blends social commentary into ‘Army of The Dead’

By JOHN CARUCCI
WDBO
WDBO
 21 hours ago
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The elevator pitch for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” would read something like this: “28 Days Later…” meets “Oceans 11.” But watching the film reveals more than a Las Vegas zombie heist thriller as layers of subtext emerge reflecting current social issues.

Building a wall to contain people, detainment camps, quarantining those suspected of carrying the zombie virus, and political debate are just a few references that play a role in the story.

“I felt like to really do the genre correctly, social commentary is at its heart and at its roots,” said Snyder, who directed, co-wrote the screenplay and shot the film.

Known for his strong visual style in blockbusters like “300,” and “Justice League,” it was a zombie flick that Snyder cut his teeth on as a director with the 2004 remake of “Dawn of the Dead.”

He credits the film’s original director, George A. Romero with using the undead to tell more than just a scary story. “Romero really took the zombie genre and made great social commentary,” Snyder said.

Romero’s 1968 cult classic “Night of the Living Dead” — and subsequent films in the series — tackled a barrage of issues including, racism, nuclear war and consumerism.

In “Army of the Dead,” a wall built around Las Vegas to contain the zombie outbreak keeps that tradition alive, mirroring the debate over building a wall at the U.S. southern border.

“We were building a wall. We were creating these refugee camps,” Snyder said. “We needed to kind of use those things to hold up a mirror to ourselves.”

Yet, the wall motif did not begin as a political statement. Snyder claims it was more a function of the plot to keep the zombies in one place until the social implications emerged.

“Once you erect a giant wall around a city, you really find yourself referencing all kinds of laws that have been created for all different reasons. And I think your awareness of those things really is important,” Snyder said.

For German actor Matthias Schweighofer that element of the story touched a nerve.

“I was born behind a wall in the east of Germany and the wall came down and I always thought as I traveled through the world, ‘I don’t want a wall back in my life. I don’t want any borders back,’” he said.

In the film, the zombies are “contained” in Las Vegas so the military can drop a low-level nuclear bomb to rid the world of the threat. A rich businessman, played by Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada, offers a team of mercenaries a sizable fortune if they can retrieve $200 million in a casino vault.

Schweighofer plays a safecracker alongside Omari Hardwicke. Other members of the team who venture into the zombie-infested quarantine zone include “Narcos” actor Ana de la Reguera, the multi-hyphenated Tig Notaro, and Dave Bautista.

Bautista called working on the film the most fun he’d ever had on any project, and he was equally impressed with how Snyder addressed some of the issues we face as a society.

The former WWE superstar never thought much about the zombie trope, until Snyder pointed out that they are people stripped of their humanity “feeding off of other human beings. “

“They just have no humanity left. And I thought, ‘Man, that’s really terrifying.’ But also, like, ‘God, what a message. What a what a metaphor,’” Bautista said.

But these are not your father's zombie. They're faster, smarter, and organized, making the mission far more dangerous than what you might see on “The Walking Dead.”

The film also stars Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, and Nora Arnezeder. While the zombies clearly represent a segment of society devoid of humanity, it was the inclusive nature of the team that made the biggest impact for Bautista.

“If you really read into it, you’d see a bunch of people who are from all over the world of very different colors who are kind of banding together just to survive,” Bautista said.

After being released in theaters last week, “Army of the Dead” will be available on Netflix this Friday.

Clocking in at two-and-a-half hours, don’t expect an alternate version known as the “Snyder cut.” This time, the filmmaker had enough time to tell the story exactly how he wanted.

“The great thing about Netflix and this movie is that you got to see the Snyder cut of this movie pretty much. You don’t have to wait four years,” Snyder said.

One image may resonate with viewers. It's a scene where a camp guard measures the body temperature of the refugees with a temperature gun that seemed to make a statement on COVID-19 pandemic. But the film was shot before the world closed down.

“It’s funny because when we were doing the scene I was saying no one’s ever pointed a temperature gun at me before,” Snyder said. “Now I have one pointed at me every day.”

Moviesnewsbricks.com

Army Of The Dead First Fifteen Minutes Review

The first 15 minutes of Army of The Dead is hitting strikes on Youtube by its reviews. The blood and roar made the 12 minis promo terrific. It is a must-watch zombie film directed by Zack Snyder. Zack Snyder has given his 100% as a director, Cinematographer, Story writer, and...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Is Accomplishing A Big First For Netflix

Streaming entertainment has been a very good host when it comes to Zack Snyder’s 2021 output. With Zack Snyder’s Justice League finding a home at HBO Max, and Army of the Dead finally coming into existence through Netflix, the much talked about director has a lot to celebrate. However, he’s about to help the big red streamer accomplish a very big first, as Army of the Dead is about to become the first Netflix movie to get a wide release in theaters.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ARMY OF THE DEAD Review; "Zack Snyder Makes Zombies Cool Again But Falls Into Bad Habits Along The Way"

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder's first movie since Justice League, and it's fair to say his return to the zombie genre following 2004's Dawn of the Dead delivers a combination of both his best and worst qualities as a filmmaker. Inconsistent storytelling and plot holes are rife here, but Snyder's signature visual style and what proves to be an undeniably enjoyable, if somewhat bloated, trip to Las Vegas go some way in making up for that. After battling Warner Bros. over his vision for the DC Extended Universe, this is Snyder fully let loose, and it's clear he's having an absolute blast. Chances are, you will too.
Moviessouthgatv.com

‘Army of the Dead’ lets Zack Snyder cut loose on a too-long zombie-heist combo

“Army of the Dead” basically skips straight to “the Snyder cut” phase, since co-writer/director/cinematographer Zack Snyder clearly felt little pressure to cut in assembling this 2 ½-hour zombie/heist hybrid. The result is a Netflix movie that yields plenty of striking shots — a Snyder specialty — without giving enough life to its non-zombie cast.
MoviesDeadline

‘Army Of The Dead’ Review: Zack Snyder Finds His Groove Again With Zombies-In-Vegas Epic

It took a trip backwards to the spirit of his 2004 zombie flick Dawn of the Dead for Zack Snyder to finally reclaim his groove, but that he has done with Netflix’s super Army of the Dead, which can probably best be described as The Walking Dead meets Ocean’s 11, with a touch of Escape From New York and The Dirty Dozen thrown in for good measure. What Snyder clearly is showing with this near-two-and-a-half-hour epic of the undead is that he is capable of once again having fun making this stuff, and by extension making sure we have a blast too. Maybe it was just getting away from the DC comic book canon over at Warner Bros that has unleashed his inner movie geek again, but I will take this Army over the likes of his too dark and uneven dips into the worlds of Batman, Superman, Watchmen and the newly bloated Justice League — and definitely over the misfire of Sucker Punch.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ARMY OF THE DEAD: Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed For Zack Snyder's First Post-JUSTICE LEAGUE Movie

Zack Snyder parted ways with Warner Bros. in 2017 when they decided to take Justice League in a different direction, and he didn't tackle another movie until Netflix enlisted him for Army of the Dead (the "Snyder Cut" reshoots took place after production on the movie concluded). The zombie blockbuster hits the streaming service next Friday, and we now have the first wave of reviews.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Zack Snyder Breaks Down Netflix’s Army of the Dead Trailer

Ahead of its debut later this month, Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for Zack Snyder’s newest zombie action-thriller Army of the Dead, starring Dave Bautista. The video features Snyder as he dissects the epic trailer for Army of the Dead, which was released three weeks ago. The Justice League filmmaker takes us shot-by-shot, revealing some behind-the-scenes details about their filming locations and its characters including the names of the film’s two main antagonists. Check out the video in the player below!
Movieshypebeast.com

Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Brings Out a Dave Bautista You've Never Seen Before

Just when you thought you’ve seen everything the zombie movie genre could offer, Zack Snyder has returned to the scene with his own fantastic take on the iconic monsters. Now 17 years on from his famed Dawn of the Dead, the director has decided to revisit his beloved zombies, this time combining them with a good old Hollywood heist film featuring none other than one of the most lovable and talented giants in the industry: Dave Bautista.
Moviesboomstickcomics.com

Army Of The Dead – Review

“Army of the Dead is the longest, goriest, and most self-indulgent zombie movie in recent memory, but don’t take that as a criticism. “. Army of the Dead is the longest, goriest, and most self-indulgent zombie movie in recent memory, but don’t take that as a criticism. With Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder has taken Michael Bay’s crown as the King of the loud blockbuster moving forward. There is no one who puts more “stuff” into every single frame than Snyder right now. Army of the Dead, while long, delivers on its trailer’s promise of action, gore, and big explosions. If you are turning on Army of the Dead to see a big loud blockbuster it doesn’t get much bigger than this.