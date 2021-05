ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One animal rescue service in Rockford works to take care of cats around the community and help stabilize the population. Laura Dee is a volunteer with C.A.R.E. for Pets in Rockford and helps with trap, neuter and return efforts of feral cats around the area. Dee says Winnebago County has a large feral cat population that has increased since last year due to limited spray and neuter appointments and adds C.A.R.E. has seen the increase and is working to stabilize the population to prevent any unnecessary suffering.