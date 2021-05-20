newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Lordstown Motors

By Joel Elconin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfeM6_0a5rE9FE00

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session.

On any given day, the show will cover at least 20 stocks determined by co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick along with producer Spencer Israel.

When a stock is in an extended decline and attempts to rally, it doesn't take much to derail the move higher. A great example of this is the price action in Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), which makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day and is in red following a downgrade by Wolfe Research

The Company: Lordstown Motors Corp is an automotive company founded for the purpose of developing and manufacturing light-duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. The company has been developing its flagship vehicle, the Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck.

Extremely Volatile: From September through February, the issue had monthly ranges anywhere from $11.50 to $17.75. For an $11-$31 stock, that's plenty of whipsaw action. While the lows during that period were in a wide range, four of the six monthly highs stick out like a sore thumb. In September the issue peaked at $31.80, November at $30.75, January at $30.74 and February at $31.57.

The Last Hurrah: On Feb. 11, the issue peaked at $31.75 and backed off to end the session at $30.75 and then the wheels came off the wagon. The following day, Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the issue with an Underweight rating and price target of $18, nearly $14 below the previous day's closing price.

In the following session, the issue swooned from $30.75 to $26.91 and was never able to recover.

Short Seller Attack: With the issue already in freefall, closing March 11 at $17.71, Hindenburg Research attacked the company. The short seller went for the jugular when it alleged fraud in its business operations. That instigated another leg lower, as the issue swooned from $17.71 to $14.78 on March 12.

After the accusation, any and all rallies were met with a barrage of sellers that were stuck long the issue at much higher levels.

The Final Straw: With your stock in the tank, the last thing a company wants to do is have another blunder and that's exactly what happened. In order to showcase its flagship product, the electric pick-up Endurance, the company competed in a 250-mile off-road desert race. Unfortunately, for shareholders, the truck only completed 40 miles of the race.

That instigated a move lower from $10.02 to $9.20 on April 19.

Finds A Bottom And Rallies: Finally, on May 13, Lordstown bottomed at $6.70 and rebounded to end the session at $7.33.

A four-day rally took the issue as high as $11.65 in Wednesday’s session and closed just off it at $11.45 for a tidy 64% rally.

The Ax: Before today's open, Wolfe Research downgraded the issue from Peer Perform to Underperform and slashed its price target from $18 to $1. With the truck loaded up with longs after the stealth rally, the issue is under pressure in Thursday's session. After a lower open, it bounded to $10.74 and resumed its move lower.

As of 1:30 p.m., it has found buyers just above Wednesday’s low ($9.61), sitting around $9.94 at time of publication. The stock hit an intraday high of $10.44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoNPU_0a5rE9FE00

Photo courtesy: Trump White House Archive via Flickr

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Nasdaq Inc#Automotive#Pickup Trucks#Lordstown Motors Corp#Morgan Stanley#Hindenburg Research#Trump White House Archive#Flickr#Shareholders#Traders#Sale#Investors#Price Action#Fleet Customers#Today#Rally#Monthly Ranges#November#Co Hosts Joel Elconin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is in talks to merge its media assets with Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Bloomberg reported. AT&T shares rose 1.7% to $32.80 in pre-market trading, while Discovery shares jumped 12.5% to $40.10 in the pre-market trading session.
Trumbull County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Lordstown Motors hosts week-long local event for investors

LORDSTOWN – Lordstown Motors Corp. will host investors, auto analysts, customers and partners next month to tour its factory, the former General Motors assembly plant, and test drive its battery-powered truck, the Endurance. The startup electric truck today announced the weeklong event that will start June 21 in what appears...
StocksNBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: AT&T, Discovery, ViacomCBS, MicroStrategy & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. AT&T (T), Discovery (DISCA) – AT&T and Discovery announced a deal to combine Discovery with AT&T's WarnerMedia unit. The combination would be co-owned by current shareholders of both companies, and would create a new stronger streaming video challenger to the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Walt Disney (DIS). AT&T jumped 4.9% in the premarket and Discovery shares surged 17%.
Stocks360aproko.com

Late-week stock bounce fizzles in Monday’s premarket

U.S. stock futures fell Monday after Friday’s strong rally. However, Friday’s gains of more than 1% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 and over 2% for the Nasdaq were not enough to make up for sharp declines earlier last week. The Dow and S&P 500 saw weekly declines more than 1% each, while the Nasdaq sank over 2% in its worst weekly performances since February. The roller-coaster ride on inflation worries hit stocks early last week, with the Dow dropping 3.4%, the S&P 500 falling 4% and the Nasdaq plunging 5%. All three stock benchmarks made up some of those losses Thursday and Friday.
Marketsbovnews.com

Key turning points to Take off: PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT), Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD. bought a fresh place in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT). The institutional investor bought 17.2 million shares of the stock in a transaction took place on 3/31/2021. In another most recent transaction, which held on 3/31/2021, HOWARD HUGHES MEDICAL INSTITUTE, bought approximately 1.7 million shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. In a separate transaction which took place on 3/31/2021, the institutional investor, HARVARD MANAGEMENT CO., INC. bought 1.3 million shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
EconomyStreet.Com

Charts of Lordstown Motors and Fisker Indicate Bumpy Rides Ahead

This week's earnings all revolve around consumer spending, Jim Cramer told his "Mad Money" viewers last Friday. Cramer's game plan starts here on Monday with two electric vehicle stocks, Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and Fisker (FSR) . Lordstown has come under fire for over-promising, but Fisker has a better story to tell.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

‘Lordstown Motors Week’ to Open Plant to Analysts, Investors

LORDSTOWN, Ohio –Lordstown Motors Corp. has taken the public relations offensive as it wrestles with declining stock value, a flurry of investor lawsuits and an inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The electric-vehicle manufacturer this morning announced “Lordstown Motors Week” in June, a five-day event inviting analysts, customers and...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Lawsuit alleges 'misrepresentations' cost Lordstown Motors investors $1.1B

As Lordstown Motors Corporation was preparing for what had been Monday’s planned release of its first-quarter financial report, a New York-based investment advisory firm filed a complaint that included some of the most scathing allegations made by investors in the half dozen class-action lawsuits filed to date against the startup electric pickup truck company located in the former GM Assembly Plant in Lordstown.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Stocks with Upsides of 38-57% According to HDFC Securities

Investing.com -- Brokerage firm HDFC (NS: HDFC ) Securities is bullish about certain companies even as markets turn volatile, and there is uncertainty about inflation and when will India start to recover from the second wave of the pandemic. The two stocks that HDFC Securities is bullish on have an upside of between 38-57%. Here is the lowdown:
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I Will "Never" Sell

When you invest with the intent to hold on to a company's shares for the long haul, you think about it differently than you do if you're just buying for an attempt at a quick trade. You start to care more about how sustainable its operations are and how well protected it is against an economic downturn or changes in consumer preferences. You also start to think about its growth opportunities in terms of what it needs to invest and how long it will take to get there.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

AT&T's (NYSE:T) stock lost over a quarter of its value last year. The tepid growth of its wireless segment couldn't offset its loss of pay TV subscribers and WarnerMedia's pandemic-related disruptions, and it continued to burn cash on its streaming services to challenge Netflix, Disney, and other platforms. AT&T's debt...
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock 101: What All Investors Should Know

I believe that every investor looking to put money into Apple stock ($AAPL) should be aware of a few important facts about the company and its shares. Today, the Apple Maven presents “Apple Stock 101”, an article that provides the basics for old, new, and aspiring Apple shareholders. “Apple Stock...
Stocksinvesting.com

BOB Capital Markets Says Sell These 3 Stocks

Investing.com -- Brokerage firm BOB Capital Markets believes these three stocks are over-valued and investors should reduce their exposure to them. It has a sell recommendation on these stocks in its recent reports released this month. Apollo Tyres Ltd (NS: APLO ) Current price: Rs 209.7. Target price: Rs 140.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stock Winners Could Change the World

The stock market had a tough day on Monday, and once again, negative attention centered on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC). The index's 1% drop as of 2:15 p.m. EDT was bigger than what other major market benchmarks faced, in part because the appetite for high-priced stocks seems to have waned considerably over the past few months.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Dividend Stocks for Growth and Total Returns

Thousands of stocks pay dividends, which can make choosing among them difficult, but there are some aspects of dividend stocks that are particularly attractive. One factor that can make a big difference is competitive advantage and leadership in a given industry. In general, larger companies with global dominance are considered safer and typically have more sustainable competitive advantages, making them more attractive for dividend growth investors.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Stocks That May Breakout This Week

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) may be about to break out. The technology sector has been in a steep sell-off. As this happens, a lot of the money coming out of it is flowing into different sectors. Two of the sectors are...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

What Are the Most Undervalued Stocks for Investors to Buy Now?

Stimulus checks and the rush to find the next Amazon or Tesla have resulted in stretched valuations for many stocks. However, investors browsing the market for the most undervalued stocks have a list from CNBC Pro to start with. Article continues below advertisement. The list highlights opportunities in the financial...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Buffett Drops More Banks, Adds AON to Berkshire Portfolio

The Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) 13F hit Monday afternoon, revealing the stocks Warren Buffett and his team bought and sold during the first three months of 2021. Buffett and his team were fairly active sellers, paring back 13 positions in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio during the first quarter. The filing showed Berkshire exited or greatly reduced stakes in the financial and energy sectors.