PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Lordstown Motors

When a stock is in an extended decline and attempts to rally, it doesn't take much to derail the move higher. A great example of this is the price action in Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), which makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day and is in red following a downgrade by Wolfe Research

The Company: Lordstown Motors Corp is an automotive company founded for the purpose of developing and manufacturing light-duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. The company has been developing its flagship vehicle, the Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck.

Extremely Volatile: From September through February, the issue had monthly ranges anywhere from $11.50 to $17.75. For an $11-$31 stock, that's plenty of whipsaw action. While the lows during that period were in a wide range, four of the six monthly highs stick out like a sore thumb. In September the issue peaked at $31.80, November at $30.75, January at $30.74 and February at $31.57.

The Last Hurrah: On Feb. 11, the issue peaked at $31.75 and backed off to end the session at $30.75 and then the wheels came off the wagon. The following day, Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the issue with an Underweight rating and price target of $18, nearly $14 below the previous day's closing price.

In the following session, the issue swooned from $30.75 to $26.91 and was never able to recover.

Short Seller Attack: With the issue already in freefall, closing March 11 at $17.71, Hindenburg Research attacked the company. The short seller went for the jugular when it alleged fraud in its business operations. That instigated another leg lower, as the issue swooned from $17.71 to $14.78 on March 12.

After the accusation, any and all rallies were met with a barrage of sellers that were stuck long the issue at much higher levels.

The Final Straw: With your stock in the tank, the last thing a company wants to do is have another blunder and that's exactly what happened. In order to showcase its flagship product, the electric pick-up Endurance, the company competed in a 250-mile off-road desert race. Unfortunately, for shareholders, the truck only completed 40 miles of the race.

That instigated a move lower from $10.02 to $9.20 on April 19.

Finds A Bottom And Rallies: Finally, on May 13, Lordstown bottomed at $6.70 and rebounded to end the session at $7.33.

A four-day rally took the issue as high as $11.65 in Wednesday’s session and closed just off it at $11.45 for a tidy 64% rally.

The Ax: Before today's open, Wolfe Research downgraded the issue from Peer Perform to Underperform and slashed its price target from $18 to $1. With the truck loaded up with longs after the stealth rally, the issue is under pressure in Thursday's session. After a lower open, it bounded to $10.74 and resumed its move lower.

As of 1:30 p.m., it has found buyers just above Wednesday’s low ($9.61), sitting around $9.94 at time of publication. The stock hit an intraday high of $10.44.

Photo courtesy: Trump White House Archive via Flickr