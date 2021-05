In the wake of Hamas rocket attacks on Israel, most voters believe the risk of war in the Middle East has grown. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters say the chance of a major war in the Middle East is now more likely than it was a year ago. Fourteen percent (14%) believe a major Middle East war is less likely than it was a year ago, and 27% say the chance of war is about the same. (To see survey question wording, click here.)