Digital solutions exist that takes care of these anti-money laundering measures swiftly and organizations should adopt such methods. Money laundering is a process criminals use to legalize their money that is gained through illegal means like drug trafficking, human trafficking, corruption, robbery, smuggling, etc. Since these funds are obtained illegally, the criminals cannot prove the source of the money, and they cannot deposit these funds in the banks. This is why they find different methods to “wash” their dirty money by integrating it with legal money so they can utilize these funds. To eradicate this criminal activity, there are AML – Anti-Money Laundering regulations.