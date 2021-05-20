newsbreak-logo
Altmore To Provide Funds For Booming Cannabis Businesses, Closes Its First Cannabis Debt Fund

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
 7 hours ago

Altmore Capital has closed its first cannabis debt fund providing plant-touching businesses with additional funding options. The Virginia-based company exceeded its expectations by more than 200% with the new fund available to plant-touching businesses that generate over $10 million in revenue. Rob Shuler, the co-managing partner at Altmore Capital, explained...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

