A rail company in the UK has encouraged its staff to use more gender-inclusive language onboard services.LNER is going to look at whether the greeting “ladies and gentlemen” should continue to be used by employees, reports The Telegraph.The move followed a complaint from a non-binary passenger, who said in a social media post: “‘Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls…’ As a non-binary person this announcement doesn’t actually apply to me, so I won’t listen.”LNER’s Twitter account responded that train managers “should not be using language like this”.They added: “I thank you for bringing it to my attention. Please...