Dem gubernatorial candidates debated this morning, but can't discuss it until tonight

The Democratic candidates for governor held a virtual debate Thursday morning, but they can't talk about what happened until 7 p.m. when the debate airs on NBC stations. That's due to a rule by the Democratic Party of Virginia, which asked the five campaigns to agree not to "post, email or speak of the contents of the debate until it is aired." The debate was hosted by NBC 4 Washington, and will be broadcast from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on the station's app.