Microsoft To Retire Internet Explorer Next Year

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will no longer be available from June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10, the company wrote in a blog. The browser launched in 1995 lost to Google's Chrome in the late 2000s, Reuters reports. Microsoft launched the Edge browser...

