Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. From May 27 through May 31, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of around 60% from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000. In the Mountain Region, nearly three million people total are expected to travel, with around 2.8 million of them driving.