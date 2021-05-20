newsbreak-logo
Frackville, PA

State police at Frackville - crashes

Times News
 10 hours ago

State police at Frackville reported investigating the following crashes in Schuylkill County:. • A one-vehicle crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. on May 11 along Route 895 in East Brunswick Township. Troopers said Richard A. Snyder, 48, of Schuylkill Haven, was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger truck westbound when he swerved his vehicle to avoid a deer that entered in front of him. He lost control of the truck, crossed over the eastbound lane and hit a utility pole. Snyder was not injured but the truck was towed.

