State police at Frackville - crashes

State police at Frackville reported investigating the following crashes in Schuylkill County:. • A one-vehicle crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. on May 11 along Route 895 in East Brunswick Township. Troopers said Richard A. Snyder, 48, of Schuylkill Haven, was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger truck westbound when he swerved his vehicle to avoid a deer that entered in front of him. He lost control of the truck, crossed over the eastbound lane and hit a utility pole. Snyder was not injured but the truck was towed.