On May 10, 2021, at approximately 10:53 p.m., Dallas police responded to the Shell Gas Station located at 3915 Linfield Road where a 3-year-old female toddler was shot. The toddler was transported to Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Through the course of the investigation, detectives obtained video surveillance that showed a Latin male driver of the pictured silver Nissan Armada, fire multiple shots into the vehicle striking the toddler. Anyone with information regarding this incident or vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Cody Clark, #10506, at 469-849-3761 or cody.clark@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 082031-2021.