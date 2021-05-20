The Best Backpacking Stoves of 2021
There’s nothing quite like the simple luxury of a hot meal after a grueling day on trail. It’s one of those things that make us fall in love with thru-hiking despite the aches and pains, relentless weather, and occasional soul-crushing loneliness. Carrying a backpacking stove also provides a measure of insurance against unexpected weather, as hot food and water can provide a much-needed dose of heat when the mercury drops. The best backpacking stoves weigh little, burn fuel efficiently, and boil water so quickly you’ll be sipping your morning brew before your campmates even roll out of bed. In this article, we share our top picks for thru-hiking stoves and tips on how to choose.thetrek.co