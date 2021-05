Tommy compares his 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera to a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. It’s an odd comparison, I know — but hear us out. With a few exceptions, old sports cars (like an 1980’s Porsche 911) are completely ill-equipped to battle their modern offspring. We all know that, but what about showing off how much things have changed in three decades? Tommy brought his 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera to, what was going to be a review of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. This little crossover still gets the top five likes and dislikes video treatment, but there’s an added bonus: a 0 to 60 mph comparison.