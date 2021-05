Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. Business owners have enormous responsibilities and are constantly navigating challenging situations. But when it comes to addiction and mental health counseling, the responsibilities go far beyond just running a successful business. Dr. Sarah Church founded Wholeview Wellness in New York City because she felt there was a need not being met in the therapeutic community. She felt a responsibility to bring a different perspective and research-based approach to those seeking counsel, and her determination and passion can be used as a model for any entrepreneur looking to start out on their own.