Congress & Courts

House narrowly passes $1.9 billion Capitol security bill after January 6 insurrection

By CNN
WKTV
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House of Representatives voted by a thin margin on Thursday to pass a $1.9 billion spending bill to increase security at the US Capitol in response to the deadly January 6 insurrection. The sweeping legislation, introduced by House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, covers a range of...

#Us Capitol#House Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#Us Capitol#Republican Lawmakers#California Lawmakers#Cnn#Gop#Army#Capitol Hill#Capitol Police#Quick Reaction Force#Dc National Guard#Criminal Division#Department Of Justice#Capitol Security#Capitol Grounds Security#Congressional Democrats#Legislation#Legislative Priorities
