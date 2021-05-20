Introducing Albert Couture

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleA Lexington fashion designer takes the spotlight with a runway show to launch his women’s bespoke clothing line and support local refugee organizations. Look out Kentucky, there’s a new womenswear designer in town! Clothing Designer, Albert Lukonga, is taking the fashion scene up a notch with his first-ever runway show presented by The Scout Guide Lexington and hosted by The Kentucky Castle. The show will be in Lexington on June 4 to celebrate the launch of his new line. “My motto has always been to bring L.A. to Lexington for the first time, and not just have it be known for horses and bourbon, but fashion too,” said Lukonga. The Albert Couture Fashion Show will also support the missions of the Rafiki Center and BTB Organization; two organizations striving to educate, inspire and support the young refugee community. We had the chance to speak with Lukonga and the Editor & Owner of The Scout Guide Lexington, Jennifer Mueller, to learn more about this exciting event and to get to know Lukonga and his background as a designer.

