newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Fire west of Athens guts homes, sends smoke over Acropolis

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and SRDJAN NEDELJKOVIC
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lyc29_0a5rCMZ000

SCHINOS, Greece — (AP) — Firefighters intensified water drops using planes and helicopters before nightfall Thursday after a wildfire west of Athens forced hundreds to flee their homes and sent a huge cloud of smoke and ash over the capital, obscuring the view of the Acropolis.

The fire gutted and damaged dozens of houses as it tore through rugged terrain, burning more than 2,000 hectares (5,000 hectares) of forest, authorities said. Smoke from the fire was visible across southern Greece and even on holiday islands in the Aegean Sea.

Fire department officials said 17 water-dropping planes and three helicopters were involved to try to contain the blaze that started about 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of Athens outside the resort town of Loutraki.

But the drops would have to stop overnight.

“It's going to be another difficult night and the conditions will remain difficult. But we're using all the resources we have on this,” Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said.

On Thursday, authorities issued evacuation orders for 18 settlements, in areas with many vacation homes. Two Orthodox Christian monasteries and one convent were also evacuated.

The fire destroyed power lines, causing widespread blackouts, and reached a nearby coastline and damaged several fishing boats. The Civil Protection Authority activated a cellphone-enabled alert service to help the evacuation effort.

Fire department spokesman Lt. Col. Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis said more than 250 firefighters were deployed, with their effort focused on stopping the blaze reaching the town of Megara, where more than 30,000 people live.

“The situation ... remains dangerous with fires rekindling at many locations,” Vathrakoyiannis said.

He said a lull in high winds had helped firefighters but officials noted that winds of up to 60 kph (37 mph) were expected later.

Wildfires are common during Greece’s hot summers. A blaze that hit coastal areas east of Athens in July 2018, around the seaside resort of Mati, killed at least 102 people.

Greece has requested the use of a European Union satellite service to help assess the damage.

___

Derek Gatopoulos reported from Athens. Petros Giannakouris in Schinos contributed. ___

Follow Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos and Nedeljkovic at https://twitter.com/SrdjanTV

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guts#Acropolis#Aegean Sea#Wildfires#Forest Fires#Sea Water#Schinos#Ap#Christian#European Union#Fire Department Officials#Firefighters#Southern Greece#Helicopters#Planes#Evacuation Orders#Water Drops#Coastal Areas#West#Rugged Terrain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
World
Country
Greece
Related
Athens, TNPosted by
Athens Digest

Take a look at these homes on the Athens market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Country Setting: Extra nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Screened in porch, Detached garage, on 2.5 acres, bring your rod and go fishing in the pond. Very convenient to I 75 A rare find ACT NOW.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Diana Kelley, Keller Williams West Knoxville at 865-966-5005</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Check out this Move in Ready recently updated home in the city limits of Athens! It is only a few minutes from downtown and shopping. This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home sits on a level corner lot consisting of a fenced back yard with a large storage shed/garage with electric, and big enough to drive a car in or have a large workshop. This absolutely charming home boasts gorgeous arched doorways, beautiful ceramic wash basins, ceramic tile shower, a gas fireplace, tile and hardwood floors and much more! A must see before it is gone!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Melissa Moree, Realty Executives Main Street at 423-836-9494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great single level , on a level yard in great location! Walk over to the community pool directly beside to cool off during the Summer! Have a pool for small fee and no hassle! Directly Minutes to I-75 ,easy walk to downtown Athens and park. Features large front deck for entertaining with arbor! The home is move in ready with lots of recent updates etc. Newer roof. Recently painted exterior siding and decking, handicap accessible ramp for entry. Walk inside to large livingroom area with new engineered wood flooring, kitchen updated nicely with newer stainless range, new hood and newer refrigerator. Bathrooms recently updated. Large master bedroom and other bedrooms. Nice landscaping, especially in Spring when everything blooms. Storage shed for tools and mower. Will not last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ozzie Webb, East Tennessee Properties, Llc at 423-453-5722</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> MULTIPLE OFFER SITUATION. SELLER IS ASKING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS BY SUNDAY 4/11/21 AT 5PM. Large rancher in a great Athens location! This three bedroom - two full bath home has a lot to offer! Sitting on a large/level corner lot with partial stone exterior, 1-car carport and an abundance of landscaping. Interior features include kitchen, dining room, laundry room, family room/den, living room to go with the 3 nice sized bedrooms. Conveniently located to all amenities Athens has to offer. Make your appointment today before it is gone!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nate Durham, Chattanooga Real Estate Group at 423-226-2726</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
AccidentsBBC

Smoke over Tenby after 19th Century fort rubbish fire

Smoke has been seen across the skies in a Welsh seaside town on Thursday after a fire at a 19th century fort. Smoke was coming from St Catherine's Fort off the coast of Tenby in Pembrokeshire after what fire crews described as a rubbish fire. Mid and West Fire and...
EnvironmentAir Facts Journal

Witnessing an earthquake from the air

Chile is a long and narrow country in South America, some 4500 km long and only 450 km at its maximum width. This peculiar geographical feature is just one aspect of the very special situation in Chile. In particular, the fact that the continental tectonic plate enters below Chile, at about 40 km depth, makes the tectonics of this country one of the most active in the world, producing the most intense earthquakes and eruptions around the planet (hundreds of volcanoes around the 4500 km).
TrafficWTVC

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road, killing 23 people

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent the train plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring at least 79, city officials said. Rescuers found four bodies trapped inside a rail car that was dangling from...
AnimalsThe Guardian

Lost and far from home, these whales are emblems for our times

With the weekend’s arrival of a young minke whale stuck in the River Thames – not far from where a seal pup was recently savaged by a dog – it seems marine mammals are appearing everywhere they shouldn’t be. Since the beginning of April, an exotic visitor has been spotted...
EnvironmentBBC

Cyclone Tauktae: Covid-battered India braces for storm

India's western state of Gujarat is braced for cyclone Tauktae, reported to be the strongest storm to hit the region since 1998. At least six were killed and thousands evacuated in the last two days amid heavy rains accompanying the storm. The meteorological department said the storm has now intensified...
PetsInternational Business Times

Watch: Shocking Mice Plague Takes Over Homes, Farms In Australia

A mice plague continues to ravage farms and communities in eastern Australia. Farmers are asking the government to provide $25,000 rebates to cover expenses in dealing with the rodents. Experts are worried about the effects the invasion will have on the mental health of residents. A mice plague continues to...
EnvironmentReuters

Storm causes structure over Aztec ruins to collapse in Mexico City

A roof that partly protected one of Mexico's most important ancient sites collapsed under the weight of a major rain and hail storm late on Wednesday, causing minor damage to the ornate temple complex that once hosted the Aztec empire's elite warriors. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged on Thursday...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Police fire water cannon at pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting in Athens against Israeli attacks on Gaza. Hundreds of people shouting “Freedom to Palestine” and waving Palestinian flags marched to the Israeli embassy, which was cordoned off by police buses. The demonstration...
AccidentsPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fire on capsized cargo ship extinguished using seawater

The fiery wreckage of a cargo ship off the Georgia coast has been extinguished, according to a press release from the St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command, as responding firefighter teams continue to monitor for additional flames. The wreckage of the 656-foot Golden Ray caught fire during salvage operations on...
TrafficPosted by
CBS News

Subway overpass collapse kills at least 13, injures dozens in Mexico City

An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed Monday night, sending a passing train plunging downward, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 13 people, authorities said. Mexico City's civil protection agency tweeted that almost 70 people were injured in the accident in the south of Mexico's capital, which happened at 10:30 p.m. local time.
Athens, TXPosted by
Athens Journal

Check out these homes on the Athens market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: THE RETREAT WHERE EAST TEXAS BEGINS-Unparalleled natural beauty nestled in the East Texas hills on 156 acres with a stunning custom four-bedroom, three-bath home that sits on a pristine private lake. It also has an additional two-story home that is currently used as a Quilting Retreat and generates enough income to cover the taxes, insurance and maintenance on the property. It would also be a great hunting or guest lodge or elderly parent home. The property is very secluded and yet only 10 minutes away from Athens! There is an abundance of wildlife, 6 ponds, majestic hardwoods, open acreage and a private gated at the end of a county road.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Grant, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC at 903-675-3503</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great location close to schools and shopping on a larger .78 of an acre lot. Open concept, pier and beam with good bones that is waiting for a new family to call home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Donna Meredith, TX Lake & Land Real Estate at 214-532-8327</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This charming property is waiting for you to call it your home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a nice covered front and back porch, a large detached workshop-garage shed with concrete floors and electric all sitting on an acre of land. Come take a look, it will not last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laura Ward, Coldwell Banker American Dream Realty at 903-887-7055</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwSGVuZGVyc29uJTIwQ291bnR5JTIwQm9hcmQlMjBvZiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTJTVDdTAwYWUuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtSENCUlRYLTk0NzEzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> AWAIT NO MORE-OWN YOUR VERY OWN EAST TEXAS RESORT! Nestled on 27+ acres & covered with native oaks, this majestic property offers a 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath main home with appx 5,928 sq. ft as well as a second living quarters-pool house with 1 bedroom, 2 baths & full bar. Other features of this unbelievable offering include your very own 3.5 acre private lake, a 16+ acre shared lake, a full-size tennis court with wind break screens & basketball goal, a 3-lane lap pool with diving board & Jacuzzi and a gazebo with built-in BBQ equipment. Charming & secluded with quality amenities!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Grant, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC at 903-675-3503</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
AccidentsBBC

Smoke over Tenby after 19th Century fort rubbish fire

Smoke has been seen across the skies in a Welsh seaside town on Thursday after a fire at a 19th century fort. Smoke was coming from St Catherine's Fort off the coast of Tenby in Pembrokeshire after what fire crews described as a rubbish fire. Mid and West Fire and...