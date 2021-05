Nearly half of Iowans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported more than 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iowa. Well over a third, 38%, of Iowans had been fully vaccinated. That is 4 percentage points […] The post Nearly half of Iowans have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.