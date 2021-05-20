newsbreak-logo
Rare Barrel Introduces Hazy IPAs After Years of Sour Ales Only

By Ellen Fort
Eater
Cover picture for the articleThe Rare Barrel has been a bastion of sour beer in West Berkeley since it opened in 2013. Since then, the brewery has continued on its quest to create the perfect sour, even as the thirst for hazy IPAs has increased in the craft beer scene around it. Now, the brewery has launched what co-founder Alex Wallash describes as a “side hustle” called Hello Friend, brewing a variety of styles outside the bastion of barrel-aged sour beers.

